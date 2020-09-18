Fox News' Tucker Carlson Rips Fact-Checkers Who Flagged Chinese Coronavirus Whistleblower on Social Media

She’s come forward. She’s probably risking her life. No, she is; China wouldn’t tolerate this nonsense even if it was a prank. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist, has come forward to allege that the coronavirus was made in a laboratory and that the Chinese Communist Party released it intentionally. She says she has the evidence. She says it’ll be in a report that will be published soon. She appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s show this week and social media censored the interview (via Fox News):

Carlson's comments came after Facebook slapped a warning label on video of his Tuesday interview with Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who claimed to have evidence showing China "intentionally" released COVID-19 onto the general population.

"Within a few hours of her interview last night," Carlson said, "a video of the segment reached 1.3 million people on Facebook."

"And why wouldn’t it? The coronavirus pandemic has touched the life of every American. And justifiably, people want to know where it came from. But Facebook still doesn’t want you to know that. So Facebook suppressed the video, presumably on behalf of the Chinese government. Facebook executives made it harder for users to watch our segment. Those who found the video had to navigate a warning that the interview 'repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact-checkers say is false," he added.

[…]

…if you clicked on the provided links, you'd noticed something odd. The fact checks were all published months ago, many months -- in January, February, and March, and they had nothing whatsoever to do with what Dr. Li-Meng Yan said on our show... One of the fact checks attacks a completely unrelated claim, the virus was patented and that a vaccine was prepared and ready to go.

"What does that have to do with the interview we did last night? No one will tell us that. The truth is, and you know it if you've watched carefully, experts have been wrong frequently throughout this pandemic ... They have changed their prescriptions many times."