Joe Biden Inadvertently Gives Blue Collar Workers a Solid Reason to Vote For Trump

Did this really happen? Did CNN allow this to air? Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted that President Donald Trump’s renegotiating of the North America Free Trade Agreement was not only good, but it’s a better policy. Yeah, Trump’s United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement is a huge trade deal for which Trump gets no credit. He got no credit because the liberal media did their job in suffocating the coverage, just as they did with the Middle East peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. And they did it again with the new agreement between Israel and the Balkan States. If Obama did this, there would be endless coverage about what a master statesman he is on world affairs, except that he isn’t. He certainly wasn’t that as president. The world burned under Obama. Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and he should get it.

Yet, back to Biden, slow Joe tried to make that case that USMCA wasn’t a Trump win. CNN’s Jake Tapper pushed correctly that the agreement came into being, with the president’s signature, because Trump promised to renegotiate the deal. Democrats weren’t interested in doing that in 2016. The long pause from Tapper upon hearing Joe’s weak sauce rebuttal says it all.

CNN's Jake Tapper confronts Joe Biden for his failed trade polices: President Trump “renegotiated NAFTA and you didn’t”https://t.co/REhg9pM00q pic.twitter.com/vgHEJIiaDX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2020

.@jaketapper pushes Joe Biden on trade and Biden concedes that USMCA is a better deal than NAFTA. pic.twitter.com/j3jBp7V8ms — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 10, 2020

Mark this down as another ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment for the Trump team. The president promised to do this in 2016—and got it done. And it’s better than NAFTA; Joe just said it.

So, for blue-collar workers who flocked to Trump in ’16. You have a pretty good reason to vote for Trump again, this time with a stamp of approval from Joe Biden.

While it's nice to see CNN not be a total lapdog for once, Tapper has some explaining to do regarding his apparent interference in Pennsylvania's elections.