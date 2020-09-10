Donald Trump

Joe Biden Inadvertently Gives Blue Collar Workers a Solid Reason to Vote For Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 6:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Inadvertently Gives Blue Collar Workers a Solid Reason to Vote For Trump

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Did this really happen? Did CNN allow this to air? Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted that President Donald Trump’s renegotiating of the North America Free Trade Agreement was not only good, but it’s a better policy. Yeah, Trump’s United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement is a huge trade deal for which Trump gets no credit. He got no credit because the liberal media did their job in suffocating the coverage, just as they did with the Middle East peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. And they did it again with the new agreement between Israel and the Balkan States. If Obama did this, there would be endless coverage about what a master statesman he is on world affairs, except that he isn’t. He certainly wasn’t that as president. The world burned under Obama. Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and he should get it.

Yet, back to Biden, slow Joe tried to make that case that USMCA wasn’t a Trump win. CNN’s Jake Tapper pushed correctly that the agreement came into being, with the president’s signature, because Trump promised to renegotiate the deal. Democrats weren’t interested in doing that in 2016. The long pause from Tapper upon hearing Joe’s weak sauce rebuttal says it all. 

Mark this down as another ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment for the Trump team. The president promised to do this in 2016—and got it done. And it’s better than NAFTA; Joe just said it. 

So, for blue-collar workers who flocked to Trump in ’16. You have a pretty good reason to vote for Trump again, this time with a stamp of approval from Joe Biden. 

While it's nice to see CNN not be a total lapdog for once, Tapper has some explaining to do regarding his apparent interference in Pennsylvania's elections. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

President Trump Snaps at ABC's Jon Karl for His 'Disgrace' of a Question
Cortney O'Brien

Laugh or Cry? Reporter's Defense of Atlantic's Anonymously-Sourced Anti-Trump Hit Piece Is Cringeworthy
Matt Vespa
Wine Careers Are the Embodiment of the American Dream But the Left Is Trying to Destroy Them
Ellie Bufkin
DHS Whistleblower Being Elevated By Adam Schiff Was Previously Criticized By Adam Schiff
Julio Rosas
Watch: Sen. Perdue Ad Contrasts His 'Real Results' With 'Inexperienced' Ossoff
Reagan McCarthy
Netflix's 'Cuties' Is So Bad Many Are Calling for Executives to Be Jailed
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular