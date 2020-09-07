Wisconsin

ICYMI: During Kenosha Pit Stop, Biden Rewrote History Regarding the Lightbulb to Pander to Black Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 07, 2020 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden stopped by Kenosha, Wisconsin last week. He had to since the city was the site of some intense rioting by leftists over the shooting of Jacob Blake, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down, though he’s no angel. Still, the Republican National Convention highlighted the ongoing rioting in Democrat-run cities, which shifted the race. Local Wisconsin Democrats worry the rioting has put the state in play. Trump now leads independent voters by ten points. Joe had to come out of the basement. The rioting was having an impact. So, after President Trump visited, Biden did his own pit stop. It was not pretty.

First, Biden cracked a joke about his aides shooting him for revealing too much of his domestic agenda; the city was engulfed in flames over an officer-involved shooting. Then, he panders to black voters by saying Thomas Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb. That was Lewis Latimer. Wrong, Joe. While Latimer did invent an improved filament, Edison invented the lightbulb. Again, erasing history and retelling the ‘woke’ version of it, which is not factual. And this is the guy who is supposedly the experts’ president? 

You could maybe chalk this up as a moment where Joe had a ‘my mind is applesauce moment,’ but I think this was just another pathetic and transparent attempt to pander to black voters. Joe Biden really thinks they’re that stupid. C’mon, man.

And the sad part is that Latimer’s legacy is quite remarkable. Another ‘only in America’ story for sure whose history was bungled by a man who has no business running for president. 

