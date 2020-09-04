If You Want to See the Democrat-Media Complex in Action, Just Look at this Question that Was Lobbed at Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from his bunker again to hold a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware. It was a circus act. First, we had tremendous economic news in that we added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate dipped below 10 percent. Half of the jobs lost due to the COVID lockdowns have been recovered, Joe. Yet, he thinks we’re still pretty much into a new Great Depression. Yeah, that only reinforces the notion that his mind is being eaten by worms.

Biden has been WRONG about the economic recovery from the beginning.



Back in May, he LAUGHED when asked if he thought the economy would bounce back.



He's just wrong! pic.twitter.com/FugFvHeOfV — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 4, 2020

Yet, the worst question thus far—granted, Biden has not allowed much time for questions—came from a reporter who wanted Biden to comment on the fake news story from The Atlantic in which President Trump reportedly disparaged the American war dead in when he visited France back in 2018.

You see folks, some guy with firsthand knowledge said Trump said some bad things about our American heroes who died serving this great nation and three other people confirmed it. No names. Nothing on the record. And it’s not like DC is full of anti-Trump scum who are willing to lie about anything to get rid of the president this election cycle. Biden was asked about this regarding what this tells us about Trump’s soul. I’m not kidding. That was a serious question lobbed at the former VP. It’s the Democrat-media complex in action.

Former WH adviser who hasn’t tweeted in four months pops on Twitter to call bullshit on the Goldberg story ... https://t.co/L5z7AtP4kA — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 4, 2020

What kind of question is this?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JJ02CuoGV2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

Hard-hitting questions being lobbed at Biden right now.

["What does the Atlantic's (disputed) story about Trump stay about Trump's soul?"]

I'm not kidding.#ProudJournalism — Sharyl Attkisson???‍?‍ (@SharylAttkisson) September 4, 2020

They just admitted they have a "list" of reporters to call on. https://t.co/K9950gOmps — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 4, 2020

President Trump, of course, took a hatchet to the story, calling it total fake news from a publication that might be going under soon.