If You Want to See the Democrat-Media Complex in Action, Just Look at this Question that Was Lobbed at Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Sep 04, 2020 2:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from his bunker again to hold a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware. It was a circus act. First, we had tremendous economic news in that we added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate dipped below 10 percent. Half of the jobs lost due to the COVID lockdowns have been recovered, Joe. Yet, he thinks we’re still pretty much into a new Great Depression. Yeah, that only reinforces the notion that his mind is being eaten by worms. 

Yet, the worst question thus far—granted, Biden has not allowed much time for questions—came from a reporter who wanted Biden to comment on the fake news story from The Atlantic in which President Trump reportedly disparaged the American war dead in when he visited France back in 2018. 

You see folks, some guy with firsthand knowledge said Trump said some bad things about our American heroes who died serving this great nation and three other people confirmed it. No names. Nothing on the record. And it’s not like DC is full of anti-Trump scum who are willing to lie about anything to get rid of the president this election cycle. Biden was asked about this regarding what this tells us about Trump’s soul. I’m not kidding. That was a serious question lobbed at the former VP. It’s the Democrat-media complex in action.

President Trump, of course, took a hatchet to the story, calling it total fake news from a publication that might be going under soon.

