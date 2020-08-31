Why a CNN Editor Got Taken to the Woodshed Over His Tweet About the Ongoing Riots

It truly takes some hardcore drugs to become this deluded. For the liberal media, that’s Donald Trump. He’s the drug. He’s made them deranged. We all know this, but it’s become more brazen and unhinged ever since the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. It just blows one’s mind to think that Democrats actually thought that no one would care about the riots or better yet, blame Trump for the mayhem that’s been engulfing Democrat-run cities for weeks. The same cities that have turned down federal help to bring back law and order because… “orange man…bad.”

The riots are a problem. CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo finally admitted that…when it started to show up in the polling. This comes after these two endorsed the leftist mayhem. Russia might be exploiting this now, you know. It’s just ridiculous at this point and yet another reason why the media’s trust numbers remain at the bottom of a cesspool. These people are absolute crap. And the best part is we have their number. We have video, you clowns. All of which negate every aspect of your gaslighting regarding these leftist riots. It’s not peaceful when buildings are being torched, cops are being shot, and federal agents are being blinded by lasers and having bombs hurled at them.

So, when CNN’s Chris Cillizza decided to tweet, “Trump’s efforts to label what is happening in major cities as “riots” speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the moment” with a picture of a building in flames—the dragging was expected.

Trump's efforts to label what is happening in major cities as "riots" speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the momenthttps://t.co/tQJ495xOZK pic.twitter.com/vs19vtCHiW — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 30, 2020

Look at the photo for the article lmaooooo https://t.co/XSrCSs62IU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2020

Wait... Did you actually choose THIS PICTURE to go with this tweet? https://t.co/yxsttvxaPg — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 31, 2020

I guess that building just caught itself on fire https://t.co/3p3eyfdEiJ — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) August 31, 2020

This might be as bad as when reporter Omar Jimenez reported on the mayhem in Kenosha with the chyron “fiery, but mostly peaceful protests after police shooting” blared across the screen.

“Fiery but mostly peaceful”



Who did it better? CNN’s Omar Jimenez or MSNBC’s Ali Velshi?pic.twitter.com/97EY8miH4G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2020

The “this is fine” meme has come to life.



MSNBC reporter in Minneapolis: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly."pic.twitter.com/SLUSXqg2R4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 29, 2020

Then, it’s not peaceful, you prat.

It’s just so predictable, so transparent, and so as expected this shift regarding the riots. The liberal media didn’t care about them when they impacted Trump’s approval numbers, but after a week of attention due to the Republican Convention and Joe Biden’s election chances being severely impacted, it’s now not only Trump’s fault, his people are causing the mayhem. Right, because the people who seized portions of Seattle were die-hard MAGA? We have videos. We have the receipts, you liars.