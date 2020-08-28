Is This the Worst Reaction to Rand Paul Being Swarmed by Leftist Thugs?

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) almost got attacked again. Leaving the Republican National Convention, swarms of angry leftists attempted to attack him. If it weren’t for the police, who were assaulted in the melee, Sen. Paul might have suffered physical harm…again. Scores of those leaving the White House were accosted by these clowns, including those who weren’t even politicians. These lefty mobs continue to spread their mayhem and voters are starting to notice. Paul said that he could have been killed if the police weren’t there protecting him and his wife.





Look, the footage is bad. These thugs are bad, but the media reaction has been nothing short of despicable. The Associated Press said Paul “complained” about the incident. The Hill took a skeptical swipe at the Pauls about the encounter. As Jim Treacher aptly noted, these folks weren’t looking to get a selfie or an autograph.

What are they doing in that photo, asking for his autograph? https://t.co/S9dGkyISpG — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 28, 2020

Remarkable to watch protesters scream "SAY HER NAME!" at Rand Paul, the author of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 28, 2020

Paul introduced the “Justice for Breonna Taylor” Act in June, which bans no-knock warrants and is named in her honor https://t.co/FUmFcJT6eK — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) August 28, 2020

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Yet, perhaps the worst reaction was from former journalist Ron Fournier who called Sen. Paul a “bed-wetting snowflake.” He deleted the tweet, explaining later that “The senator and his wife should be able to walk home without being jeered & surrounded. Classless move,” but later added, “The senator overreacted and politicized the event when he claimed he was ‘attacked.’ Snowflake move.” He admitted that his “previous tweet on this matter because it was intemperate and lacked context.” Hence, the deletion, but this is still a crappy take, Ron.

Ron Fournier is very upset Rand Paul keeps surviving attacks. https://t.co/zsdCbeCF0H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

Deleting my previous tweet on this matter because it was intemperate and lacked context. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) August 28, 2020

First, have we forgotten that Sen. Paul was the victim of a vicious assault by his neighbor in 2017? In 2019, he had to have part of his lung removed as a result (via Fox News):

Republican Sen. Rand Paul had part of his lung removed…due to complications from the 2017 assault by his neighbor. […] The surgery comes after Paul was assaulted by neighbor Rene Boucher in November 2017 while he was mowing his lawn. Paul was tackled from behind and suffered six broken ribs, including three displaced fractures. His recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs, and pneumonia. Boucher pleaded guilty in March 2018 to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. He was sentenced in June 2018 to 30 days in federal prison, and was ordered to one year of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to have no contact with Paul’s family.

So, I guess we can all see why he might be a bit on edge. It was a bad take. It’s gone. And Fournier admitted it lacked self-control. Let’s move on. Fournier may have ruffled feathers with his declaration that the media should stop interviewingTrump until he releases his tax returns, but he did note how voters were ignored in 2016, which contributed to Donald Trump’s upset win.