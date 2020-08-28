Media Undermines Violent Attack on Sen. Rand Paul

As has been widely reported and documented, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was violently mobbed by a group of violent protesters outside of the White House after leaving President Trump’s acceptance speech at the conclusion of the RNC. The senator’s wife and a D.C. police officer were also targeted by the mob.

WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020

In a true exemplification of media bias, the Associated Press wrote that Sen. Paul was “complaining” about the violent mob, completely undermining the protesters’ despicable actions:

Way to be a biased clownshow, @AP It’s actually so bad I won’t even link to it.



This is why no one right or center trusts or believes the media. Y’all did this. pic.twitter.com/PtE0VTntRf — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) August 28, 2020

I can't believe he complained. Clearly he's the villain. pic.twitter.com/pd491noxij — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2020

It’s worth noting that the mob demanded that Sen. Paul “say the name” of Breonna Taylor, the woman who was murdered by police officers in Kentucky in March. Much to the inconvenience of the mob, Sen. Paul actually sponsored legislation banning “no-knock warrants,” and named the legislation the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

If a Democratic senator were to be accosted and attacked in the street by a right-wing mob of protesters, headlines would demand that Republicans denounce the attack, and they would be correct. Sen. Paul is a Republican, so the violence is brushed aside.