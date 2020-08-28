RNC

Media Undermines Violent Attack on Sen. Rand Paul

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As has been widely reported and documented, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was violently mobbed by a group of violent protesters outside of the White House after leaving President Trump’s acceptance speech at the conclusion of the RNC. The senator’s wife and a D.C. police officer were also targeted by the mob.

In a true exemplification of media bias, the Associated Press wrote that Sen. Paul was “complaining” about the violent mob, completely undermining the protesters’ despicable actions:

It’s worth noting that the mob demanded that Sen. Paul “say the name” of Breonna Taylor, the woman who was murdered by police officers in Kentucky in March. Much to the inconvenience of the mob, Sen. Paul actually sponsored legislation banning “no-knock warrants,” and named the legislation the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

If a Democratic senator were to be accosted and attacked in the street by a right-wing mob of protesters, headlines would demand that Republicans denounce the attack, and they would be correct. Sen. Paul is a Republican, so the violence is brushed aside.

