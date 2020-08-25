Armed Citizens Take to the Streets to Stop Rioters from Destroying Businesses During Kenosha Riots

KENOSHA, Wisc. — As buildings and private property were being damaged and set ablaze during the riot in Kenosha on Monday night, there was a sight that has become increasingly common: Armed citizens taking protecting measures into their own hands in response to a lack of police during mass unrest.

At least three men, in tactical gear and armed with modern rifles, came out to prevent rioters and looters from having their way. Rioters had started to move away from the county courthouse and were setting fires to businesses. They also smashed windows, along with targeting cars sitting in dealership parking lots.

"Budget Motors" in #Kenosha is being vandalized by mob. Mutiple people breaking and entering. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/dNtAKwx1zp — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

The three armed citizens said while they support the protests, they cannot support rioting because it leads to the destruction of the community. Due to the large number of rioters, the men couldn't be everywhere at once, but they were able to prevent another car dealership from becoming an inferno.

One of the armed men said he had served in the U.S. Army.

"F*** you, you ain't with us" woman yells at armed man who is attempting to stop the mob from looting and vandalizing #Kenosha businesses pic.twitter.com/FkDlqz9w4N — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020