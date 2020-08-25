National Guard

Kenosha War Zone: As National Guard Arrives, BLM Rioters Caught Torching Trucks

Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Black Lives Matter rioters have taken to setting trucks on fire. Unlike Minneapolis, the National Guard has arrived. In one tweet, Rosas reported “the situation degraded as a large BLM protest group showed up at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Rioters in the crowd started to throw projectiles at the officers, who responded with tear gas.”

The Kenosha County Courthouse is ground zero for the mayhem, with police doing what they can to bring order to the situation while also establishing a defensive perimeter around the building. 

“Police push back some agitators by firing pepper balls and the formation moves up to establish a bigger perimeter outside the Kenosha County Courthouse,” said Rosas. 

The mayhem erupted after another police-involved shooting was caught on video showing police shoot Jacob Blake several times with his young children witnessing the event. Blake is in critical condition but expected to survive. Blake reportedly was trying to break up a fight between two women prior to being shot (via WaPo):

Wisconsin’s governor on Monday called in the National Guard to help quell unrest after police shot an unarmed Black man in the latest incident this summer to stir cries of injustice and divide a nation over the urgency of bringing fundamental change to law enforcement.

Police shot Jacob Blake, who witnesses said had been trying to break up an argument between two women, as he walked back toward his silver SUV on Sunday, an officer trailing behind. As three of Blake’s sons looked on from the vehicle, the officer fired seven times toward Blake’s back at close range. 

The incident was caught on video, which immediately ricocheted across the Internet.

Blake remained hospitalized in serious condition on Monday, with family members saying he was expected to survive. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Please follow Rosas for more updates on the situation on the ground. 

