Kenosha Business Owners and Residents Speak Out After Rioters Destroy Buildings In Night of Chaos

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Monday night saw more rioting in the downtown area of Kenosha, with rioters battling police guarding the county courthouse and others going to destroy businesses.

Multiple fires were set across the city, including car dealerships, a furniture store, and the probation office. While fires raged, police eventually deployed to set up perimeters and secure the area so firefighters can safely respond to the many blazes.

Rioters have set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s blaze and have torn down street lights. pic.twitter.com/wYEn6VYt75 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Can report fire trucks are responding to fires under police escort but they have to drive by many because of the amount of fires in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/5446HxoMe4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Another Kenosha garbage truck has been set on fire. pic.twitter.com/hfymZ2FdJW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

The owners of the B & L Office Furniture, Scott Carpenter and his mother Linda, told Townhall they had been in business for over 40 years and were extremely disheartened to see the store being torched.

"I don't know what's next, what do we do next, other than clean up and I have some loose ends with some customers that we have going on," Scott said, adding "we can't leave our customers hanging...but I feel sadden because this is done."

Linda said they'll try to keep working.

"It's not justifiable," Scott said. "We have insurance, yeah, but the insurance isn't there so somebody can destroy your things...we pay for it. It causes insurance rates to go up. It's basically theft. Whoever did this stole from us."

Scott's warning to business owners who still have stores standing to "be ready" for Tuesday night and told the rioters that burning down random businesses isn't helping. When Scott was talking with a local news crew, Linda came up crying in shock from the damage to the store.

Another woman who works down the street and whose workplace was damaged said the rioting is “sickening” and rioters shouldn’t take it out on innocent people.

The riots were sparked after a video posted to social media appeared to show Kenosha police officers shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times as he refused to listen to orders from the officers. He is still alive but in serious condition.



