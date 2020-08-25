Riots

Kenosha Business Owners and Residents Speak Out After Rioters Destroy Buildings In Night of Chaos

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:37 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kenosha Business Owners and Residents Speak Out After Rioters Destroy Buildings In Night of Chaos

Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Monday night saw more rioting in the downtown area of Kenosha, with rioters battling police guarding the county courthouse and others going to destroy businesses.

Multiple fires were set across the city, including car dealerships, a furniture store, and the probation office. While fires raged, police eventually deployed to set up perimeters and secure the area so firefighters can safely respond to the many blazes.

The owners of the B & L Office Furniture, Scott Carpenter and his mother Linda, told Townhall they had been in business for over 40 years and were extremely disheartened to see the store being torched.

"I don't know what's next, what do we do next, other than clean up and I have some loose ends with some customers that we have going on," Scott said, adding "we can't leave our customers hanging...but I feel sadden because this is done."

Linda said they'll try to keep working.

"It's not justifiable," Scott said. "We have insurance, yeah, but the insurance isn't there so somebody can destroy your things...we pay for it. It causes insurance rates to go up. It's basically theft. Whoever did this stole from us."

Scott's warning to business owners who still have stores standing to "be ready" for Tuesday night and told the rioters that burning down random businesses isn't helping. When Scott was talking with a local news crew, Linda came up crying in shock from the damage to the store.

Another woman who works down the street and whose workplace was damaged said the rioting is “sickening” and rioters shouldn’t take it out on innocent people.

The riots were sparked after a video posted to social media appeared to show Kenosha police officers shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times as he refused to listen to orders from the officers. He is still alive but in serious condition.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why a Former NYT Reporter Hurled a Vicious and Xenophobic Attack Against Melania Trump
Matt Vespa
President Trump Nominates Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to Permanent Capacity
Reagan McCarthy

Racial Slur Starts Trending on Twitter After Herschel Walker's RNC Speech
Cortney O'Brien
'Disgusting': Lawmakers React to Pelosi's New Slur Against Republicans
Ellie Bufkin
Fact Check the Left: So Did Joe Biden Say He Wants to Defund the Police or Not?
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

Cuban Immigrant Fights Back Tears As He Issues a Warning to America During RNC Convention
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular