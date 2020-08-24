Wisconsin

Riots Break Out In Kenosha, WI After It Appears Police Shot Black Man in the Back

Source: The River Down Live/Screenshot

Warning: Story contains graphic content.

Riots erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening after it appears Kenosha Police officers shot Jacob Blake, a black man, in the back seven times after he did not follow police orders and continued to get into his car. After the shooting, officers provided medical aid and Blake was then transferred to the hospital. 

Police were called to the area for a domestic incident and witnesses said Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women. Witnesses also said police used a taser, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media.

It did not take long for protests to start, with people gathering at the scene and in the downtown area. As the night continued, protesters turned into rioters and got into fights with the police. Videos posted on Twitter showed rioters targeting a courthouse and setting fires.

Video also showed rioters hitting a squad car with projectiles and hitting an officer on the head with a brick, according to people in the video, knocking him unconscious. A Molotov cocktail was also thrown.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country."

A close friend to Blake said he is currently still alive but is fighting for his life.

 

The Kenosha Police Department tweeted the city is under curfew until 7:00 A.M.

