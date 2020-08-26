'Kill the Police': More Mayhem Engulfs Kenosha, With Gunfire Erupting Between Rioters and Armed Citizens

[WARNING: This post contains some graphic content]

Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where another night of mayhem has engulfed the city. Black Lives Matter rioters once again besieged the county courthouse. The police seem to be powerless to enforce law and order. Beth covered last night’s chaos. It’s nuts. Rosas noted that armed citizens have taken to the streets to stop the rioters, which he wrote about yesterday:

The three armed citizens said while they support the protests, they cannot support rioting because it leads to the destruction of the community. Due to the large number of rioters, the men couldn't be everywhere at once, but they were able to prevent another car dealership from becoming an inferno. One of the armed men said he had served in the U.S. Army.

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

A tire fire has been started in the parking lot of a car dealership in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/UCVQZUFguo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

??????: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Police have moved into the scene of the first shooting in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/ahyIFEjMeC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

They clashed again last night, only this time gunfire was exchanged. Fires were started as well. Elijah Schaffer of The Blaze actually captured someone being shot in the head. He was taken to the emergency room. Rosas noted that before the riots began, some protestor was shouting “kill the police.”

Well, in Schaffer’s video, you can hear someone calling for the police. He also caught one woman breaking off pieces of concrete to be used as projectiles against police.

KENOSHA: with law enforcement incapable of defending private property



Armed groups have begun protecting the city from rioters



This man claimed they were friends of the business owner & were carrying only lethal rounds



They successful defended the property from the roof pic.twitter.com/zcWJQNnHOr — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

He’s in route to the ER — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

BREAKING: #BLM rioters are destroying another car shop many blocks away pic.twitter.com/8oendy2xtp — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Official witness making a statement to officers that it was the boogaloo boy militia protecting a business that was being destroyed



A second witness told me the same account off camera



That is what I thought I saw too but I had to confirm. Details can still change pic.twitter.com/3CnPtODX5o — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

KENOSHA: a young girl removes slabs of concrete from public property and breaks them apart so others can assault police officers



I took a video of her below with her mask down



Masks are often used to bring anonymity while committing & inciting criminal acts pic.twitter.com/6Qxy7oQgZa — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

“A young girl removes slabs of concrete from public property and breaks them apart so others can assault police officers. I took a video of her below with her mask down,” he wrote. “Masks are often used to bring anonymity while committing & inciting criminal acts.”

The violence comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot from behind by police. Details are still trickling out, but Blake was apparently trying to stop two women from fighting before he was shot several times. He’s now paralyzed from the waist down, with his lawyer saying he’s going to need a miracle if he is to walk again (via AP):

Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, his family’s attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs. The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, some of which devolved into destruction and clashes between police and protesters like those seen for a third night in Wisconsin. It came just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race. “They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter,” said Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who spoke to reporters alongside other family members and lawyers Tuesday afternoon. “But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

The new pastime for the Democratic Party appears to be allowing cities to be burned to the ground by violent leftists. We’ve seen this is Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Minneapolis, and Portland. The Democrats spit in the face of police, hamstring them, and allow the mob to rule. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, reportedly refused President Trump’s offer to deploy more National Guard units to quell the mayhem (via Fox News):

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers turned down a White House offer to dispatch additional National Guard troops to the city of Kenosha after two nights of rioting that followed the police shooting of a Black man, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday. "The president was on the phone with the governor today ... we have National Guard standing by, and if the general for the National Guard [in Kenosha] needs additional help, we're there to do it, but today, that request was denied by the governor," Meadows told host Tucker Carlson. After the host posited that Evers "clearly wants riots," the former North Carolina congressman answered: "It is out of control and it can't be allowed to continue."

Gunfire and arson. How is Kenosha not a war zone at this point?