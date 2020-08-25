Here's What Happened When a Kenosha Rioter Pulled a Gun on a Reporter

Riots broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. There have been conflicting reports about what happened on the ground. According to the Associated Press, witnesses said officers were yelling at Blake to drop a knife before they fired their service weapons.

TheBlaze's Elijah Schaffer was sent to Kenosha to cover the riots. While interviewing various Black Lives Matter rioters, a young black man pointed a gun at Schaffer and threatened to do the same to cops.

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now



It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point pic.twitter.com/hjQqO9Ccbb — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Townhall's own Julio Rosas is on the ground reporting. He recorded rioters pouring gasoline on garbage trucks before setting them on fire.

A rioter poured gasoline on a Kenosha garbage truck and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/sjf7A6np03 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

The garbage truck fire got pretty big as a police armored truck drove by. pic.twitter.com/aMdly9Gheg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

A different rioter tried to set another Kenosha garbage truck on fire. pic.twitter.com/7jf2O0MjN0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Kenosha garbage truck fire is thiccc. pic.twitter.com/axTyOVrlbT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Rioters also set fire to businesses throughout the city:

Here’s that furniture store right now: pic.twitter.com/8bZx1KYSN2 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Shooting breaks out in Kenosha as rioters torch entire businesses. pic.twitter.com/eKCN8sFsx6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

More buildings in Kenosha burn as Black Lives Matter activists chant “No justice, no peace.” pic.twitter.com/L3QNDp1c7M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Kenosha, Wisconsin around 11pm. These are not all of the fires: pic.twitter.com/waVpg4TE5x — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

According to Julio, armed citizens protected some cars that were targeted Sunday night.

Quick update on the Kenosha riots: pic.twitter.com/JEKulj2UZY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

What's scary about this: people like Schaffer are doing their job. They're documenting what's happening so the rest of the nation – and the world – know what's happening. This rioter didn't just brandish a weapon. He literally pulled the gun out of his pants, pointed the firearm at the reporter and pulled the trigger. Not to mention he threatened to actually shoot police officers if one came nearby.

How much longer does this chaos and nonsense have to go on before people wake up and start calling these people what they are? They're rioters. They're looters. They're thugs who are destroying communities. These aren't "peaceful protestors," like the Democrats and the Democrat Media Complex want you to believe. How many more businesses have to be destroyed, how many more lives have to be threatened and taken, before we agree that setting fires, looting and rioting don't solve any of our issues?

If people want to take to the streets to protest, fine. They have that right. But they don't have the right to harm others.