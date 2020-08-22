Did You Notice What's Misleading in the Headline Peddling COVID Panic Porn About Miami Schools?

The new school year will open a new front in the 2020 election fight. It’s a play for suburban voters, especially mothers. Everyone wants their kids to go back to school; they’ve been cooped up with them since March. There’s a debate about safety, however. Well, sort of. I have yet to hear from one pediatrician who thinks that schools should remain closed. Young children represent a very smallpercentage of the cases and deaths. There’s a way to re-open safely. But the COVID panic porn beat is very profitable. It’s also another way for the liberal media to help their Democratic Party allies in attacking President Trump. So, they come up with these trash headlines, like “Nearly 600 Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19.” Yeah, except read the first sentence (via Miami Herald) [emphasis mine]:

Almost 600 Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus from March through July. Spokeswoman Natalia Zea confirmed Wednesday that the district’s risk management department, tracking claims made to health insurance, reported 578 cases since the district began collecting that data. She did not break down that figure on which of the district’s 40,000 employees, the largest employer in the county, contracted the virus.

The schools aren’t back in session yet either. You’d think that in one month, all of these people got infected. They did not. It’s meant to invoke fear and feed the paranoia that a lot of families are facing regarding COVID and a return to school. It’s really disgusting the lengths in which the Left will go to score points from politicizing this virus. You saw that during the Democratic National Convention last week. It was bonkers. Trump didn’t cause the virus, didn’t unleash it, and he didn’t crash our economy because of it. China did all of this, with some help from the draconian and authoritarian lockdown measures adopted by Democratic governors; Adolf Whitmer looking at you. It’s time to get back to work and back to school. A whole year of children not learning is going to do more damage to the socioeconomic fabric to this country than the virus could ever inflict. Scores of small businesses were probably needlessly destroyed due to our overreaction to the virus.

Am increasingly convinced Covid would already be over if we did the exact opposite of what politicians have been demanding. https://t.co/HNLpMm01B1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:



?8% decrease in 7-day average of new cases.



?80% of jurisdictions are in downward trajectory.



?88% of tests completed within 72 hours. — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

For those who aren’t old, diabetic, or obese, simple hygiene and proper precautions should ensure your safety. The death rate in this demographic is also not catastrophic; more young Americans have died from the seasonal flu than COVID. And half of all COVID deaths in the United States came from nursing homes, thanks for Democratic governors forcing these locations, which house the elderly and infirmed, to accept COVID patients. It’s not hard. When you pack really people infected with a virus in the same building as those who are most likely to die from such pathogens, the bodies will pile up. New York leads the way on that front. Yes, we did have another wave, thanks to the scores of mass protests which were deemed acceptable outdoor activity because a) it’s for a liberal cause; and b) it was weaponized to make Trump look bad. And yet, even still, as more lockdowns are eased, the faster this virus is simply going away. New Zealand exposed that regarding the lockdown hysteria that gripped the nation.

The kids need to go back to school. Period.