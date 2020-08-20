Here's Yet Another Graph That Shreds the COVID Lockdown Hysteria

Look, folks—I admit that I overreacted to the coronavirus with the lockdown stuff. Mid-March the Dow Jones lost close to 10,000 points in a week. The daily 1,800-2,000-point drops were brutal and unsustainable. Maybe a 15-20-day stay-at-home order was agreeable, but then these Democratic governors from King Murphy in New Jersey to Adolf Whitmer in Michigan kept tacking on arbitrary extensions. No one knew anything. We still don’t, given that the so-called experts are too busy sewing panic and anti-Trump vitriol than studying the virus. Then, a new backdrop that totally wrecked the lockdown hysteria: the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Now, it was okay to go outside. The virus was non-transmissible if you were protesting in support of liberal causes, you see.

'Stay and home and save lives' morphed into 'get outside or you’re racist' in rapid time. The same timeframe as to when Democrats thought the travel ban from China was racist, and how it was fine to be outside and celebrate Chinese New Year all because Trump voiced his concern about this pathogen which originated in Wuhan. The Democratic Party went from ‘party time’ to ‘get inside.’ The hypocrisy is stunning.

It’s been an endless parade of nonsense. Mayor Bill de Blasio first said that New York City schools would be closed, but the daycare centers would be open. Makes no sense. He also banned large gatherings, except Black Lives Matter protests. Makes no sense. And finally, tried to ban the 9/11 Memorial lighting ceremony over COVID concerns, whereas he has no qualms about the COVID cases that spiked…because of the mass protests. And did I forget to mention that he ordered city officials in the contact tracing program to avoid asking new COVID patients if they were at any demonstrations? Democrats are trash.

And lo and behold, we have a new graph showing that cases reduced dramatically when the lockdowns were eased. New York, the mecca of COVID, remains the state with the highest level of infestation and death. It also did a swell job-killing its elderly and infirmed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s insane policy of forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. And he’s looked as some hero in all of this. As Tom Elliott, founder of Grabien Media, commented on this graph, “am increasingly convinced COVID would already be over if we did the exact opposite of what politicians have been demanding.”

It's almost as if the virus spreads more readily in lockdown, precisely as every study has thus far shown. But opening up is a lot less fun for would-be dictators. pic.twitter.com/0Qga1GhMO2 — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) August 20, 2020

Am increasingly convinced Covid would already be over if we did the exact opposite of what politicians have been demanding. https://t.co/HNLpMm01B1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2020

Seems clear the reason Covid is basically gone from NYC is because the virus ran its course, not b/c of Cuomo out-clevering it. His main impact was needlessly exposing vulnerable seniors. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2020

Yeah, he might be right. Meanwhile, Florida, which the liberal media is just lusting to experience more infections and death, will never reach New York levels—ever. In fact, cases and hospitalizations are going down in the Sunshine State. Sorry, liberals. No one can ever screw up as badly as the Democratic Party, whether that be on the economy or responding to a virus.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:



?8% decrease in 7-day average of new cases.



?80% of jurisdictions are in downward trajectory.



?88% of tests completed within 72 hours. — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

Positive rate for diagnostic tests reported on 8/20: 6.79% (lowest since 6/14). Positive rate for antibody testing for 8/20 at state drive thru sites: 23.8%. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 20, 2020

COVID positive hospital census down 233 patients over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest number of patients since July 3rd. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 20, 2020

The two-week positivity average for staff of long-term care facilities has fallen to 1.3%. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 20, 2020