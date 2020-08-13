Political Correctness

Insane: America's Top Nuclear Weapons Maker...Was Subjected to a 'White Privilege' Re-education Session

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 12:45 PM
Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Yeah, left-wing ‘wokeness’ is getting out of hand. You all know this. Yet, most of the insanity is flying under the radar due to the 2020 election and COVID. There are re-education-like seminars occurring. And some of them are taxpayer-funded circus acts that involved companies, like those who build nuclear weapons. Yeah, not even those who keep our arsenal in top shape can escape the ‘woke’ crowd. Sandia National Laboratories was subjected to this nonsense at the La Posada resort in New Mexico for three days. 

Christopher Rufo of the Center on Wealth & Poverty at Discovery Institute had a lengthy Twitter thread about this nonsense, noting that trainers asked the men to come up with words associated with white male culture. As you could imagine, the usual attributes were doled out: “white supremacists, KKK, Aryan Nation, MAGA hat, privileged, and mass killings."

There were told that “rugged individualism," a can-do attitude, hard work, and striving towards success” were detrimental to women and communities of color. 

Oh, there’s much more:

We may not be undergoing a carbon copy of a Maoist cultural revolution, but it’s getting pretty damn close. Re-education seminars, the destruction of statues, the lust to erase American history, and the pushing for a culturally Marxist ethos. It’s pretty insane—and we paid for it.  

