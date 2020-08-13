Insane: America's Top Nuclear Weapons Maker...Was Subjected to a 'White Privilege' Re-education Session

Yeah, left-wing ‘wokeness’ is getting out of hand. You all know this. Yet, most of the insanity is flying under the radar due to the 2020 election and COVID. There are re-education-like seminars occurring. And some of them are taxpayer-funded circus acts that involved companies, like those who build nuclear weapons. Yeah, not even those who keep our arsenal in top shape can escape the ‘woke’ crowd. Sandia National Laboratories was subjected to this nonsense at the La Posada resort in New Mexico for three days.

The federal government's premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for "white males," with the goal of exposing their "white privilege" and deconstructing "white male culture."



Here are the leaked documents from the race-segregated, taxpayer-funded session.?? — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Last year, Sandia National Laboratories—which designs America's nuclear weapons—sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called "White Men's Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations." pic.twitter.com/fcxlWrKD4d — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write "white supremacists," "KKK," "Aryan Nation," "MAGA hat," "privileged," and "mass killings." pic.twitter.com/TUKARqvoar — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The trainers insist that white males must "work hard to understand" their "white privilege," "male privilege," and "heterosexual privilege." They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that "far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness." pic.twitter.com/FyKW1ynz4G — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Next, the white male employees must expose the "roots of white male culture," which consists of "rugged individualism," "a can-do attitude," "hard work," and "striving towards success"—which sound good, but are in fact "devastating" to women and POCs. pic.twitter.com/saVYdG6bHJ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In fact, the trainers claim that "white male culture" leads to "lowered quality of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress." It also forces this "white male standard" on women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/xVIkMXwbBG — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In a subsequent session, the white males must publicly recite a series of "white privilege statements" and "male privilege statements." They must accept their complicity in the white male system and their role in creating oppressions. pic.twitter.com/egIchSLwWd — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Finally, as the reeducation camp concludes, the white males must write letters "directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience." They apologize for their "privilege" and pledge to become "better [allies]." pic.twitter.com/LZIB22CpYc — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Who is leading the struggle session? A company called "White Men As Full Diversity Partners." This is no joke—their company is literally called White Men As Full Diversity Partners and they specialize in confronting those who "typically hold all the power": namely, "white males." pic.twitter.com/dMNu8XHZYw — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

We may not be undergoing a carbon copy of a Maoist cultural revolution, but it’s getting pretty damn close. Re-education seminars, the destruction of statues, the lust to erase American history, and the pushing for a culturally Marxist ethos. It’s pretty insane—and we paid for it.