The Explosive July Gun Sales Figure Also Revealed Another Benchmark Was Clinched For 2020

So, we already know that July gun sales were through the roof. The police are being hamstrung, under threat of being defunded, and spit on by liberal politicians. Riots are raging out of control in some of the most liberal bastions of the country. There is no law and order. People are throwing bombs at federal agents. Yes, federal agents had to be deployed in some cities to enforce the law and protect federal buildings. It’s mayhem. With more and more residents seeing that the police cannot protect them, scores of Americans are buying guns. There are now 10 million new first-time gun owners this year. Will that impact the election? It remains to be seen. A gun owner does not equal a solid GOP voter. Still, the uptick in the number of firearms sold which started when the COVID lockdowns began has been further injected with steroids this year. It’s August and more guns have been sold thus far than in all of 2019 (via Fox Business):

In July, there was a year-over-year surge of roughly 135%, according to statistics released Monday. An estimated 2 million firearms were purchased in July, 134.6% more than July 2019, the research firm said in a press release, according to Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting. “[T]he firearms market continues at its far accelerated pace,” said SAAF’s chief economist, Jurgen Brauer. “Our estimates suggest that the market for the first seven months of 2020 now has nearly matched that of the entire year of 2019.” […] June: A 145% surge in gun sales compared to the previous year, with more than 2.38 million guns sold. May: An 80.2% increase compared to 2019, with approximately more than 1.72 million guns sold. April: A 71.3% increase, with more than 1. 79 million guns sold. March: An 85.3% spike, with more than 2.58 million guns sold. […] Mark Oliva, a spokesperson for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said the figures have “outpaced last year’s” numbers – and set monthly records – for each month since March.

Hey, with Democrats wanting to abolish law enforcement with social workers, can you blame folks. In Minneapolis, I kid you not, residents are being told to be prepared to surrender their belongings to armed intruders. This is madness. It’s also a glimpse into Joe Biden’s America.