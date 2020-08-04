With Police Being Attacked and Under Threat of Being Defunded, July Gun Sales Were One for the Record Books

I mean, this shouldn’t shock anyone. Rioting is still occurring in pockets of the country, specifically our most liberal bastions. The police are being attacked. Law enforcement is under threat of being defunded. In some cities, like Minneapolis, residents are being told to be prepared to—get this—surrender their possessions to armed criminals if their homes are burgled. Wait, I thought more social workers were going to stop that. Could more social workers stop that? It’s nonsense. It’s a way for Democrats to get people killed that’s for sure. So, are we shocked that July gun sales were through the roof? The Left is running amok with an unending campaign of destruction, and the police are unable to stop it. they can’t. The political leadership in some of these hell holes won’t let them. So, of course, people are buying guns because it’s their constitutional right. Thank God for that (via Washington Free Beacon):

One of the country's leading gun makers saw earnings triple as gun sales once again shattered previous records for the month of July. July 2020 saw an estimated 1,795,602 gun sales—a new record and an increase of 133 percent over July 2019, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis of FBI data. July is the fifth consecutive month to set a gun-sales record. Chris Killoy, chief executive officer of Sturm, Ruger & Company, said the current spike in sales is unlike anything he has ever seen. The buying spree shows no signs of slowing down and heavy demand will "sustain itself" into the fall, Killoy predicted. "Having been in this industry for 30 years, I saw the surge in 1994 before the assault weapons ban took place," Killoy told investors on Thursday. "This is probably the strongest level of demand that I've seen. One of the most significant differences is how it has impacted all levels of the channel and the impact on inventory at all levels." The spike in FBI background checks and coinciding earnings at the gun-industry giant indicate an explosion of new gun ownership as Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak and national unrest. FBI background checks indicate 2020 has now seen at least 10 million guns sold—many to first-time buyers and minorities.

Will this impact the election? We’ll see. Not all gun owners are Republicans. There are scores who vote for Democrats. Over 30 percent of gun owners in Virginia voted for Terry McAuliffe for governor in 2013. Pennsylvania is a huge gun and hunting state. In 2016, it went Republican for the first time since 1988. It’s not black and white. That’s a voter analysis that awaits to be seen. What is a fact is that the Democratic Party remains the greatest gun sales team ever. That’s for sure.