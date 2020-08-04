NYC Health Commissioner to De Blasio: Your COVID Response Sucks, So I'm Outta Here.

Look, she was in no way totally immune from criticism regarding the city’s response to coronavirus, but at least Dr. Oxiris Barbot, New York City's now-former health commissioner, turned a corner and warned Mayor Bill de Blasio that COVID was tearing through the Big Apple rapidly and the results could be disastrous. She presented him with the data. He ignored it’. Now, both were saying pretty much the exact same thing in February regarding outdoor activities: “live your lives, New Yorkers.” But Bill was still saying that mid-March when it was pretty clear the city was suffering from an outbreak, telling people to go out and eat and see movies.

Unlike most of the country, New York is the mecca for COVID in the United States. The outbreak could be traced right to the Empire State which is getting praise from Acela Media because why not? What are these clowns going to do…attack De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for their reckless response to this virus? No. They can’t. They’re Democrats and these writers need ammunition to attack Trump in an election year. New York is the all-time champion in total cases and deaths. Florida will never come close. Sorry, it just won’t. New York forced nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients which killed thousands of the elderly and infirmed. The most vulnerable were sacrificed on the altar of American liberalism. Kill the elderly, infect everyone—that’s the New York way of responding to COVID. It’s also the idiot’s way.

Even as the city was still dealing with COVID, she had to deal with Mayor Billy’s ‘woke’ governance that’s destroyed the city. He’s defunding the police by $1 billion; the city’s plain-clothes anti-crime unit has been disbanded, and to no one’s shock—crime has spiked. It’s August, and already the city has seen more shootings than in all of 2019. Kids are being blown away; De Blasio doesn’t care. He does care that someone vandalized his precious Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower, which he admits was never brought before the permit process…because “orange man, bad.” It was out of moral urgency, you see. Oh, and the contact tracing program the city has initiated is not allowing city officials to ask new COVID patients if they had participated in any mass demonstrations recently. We all know a lot of these new cases are because of the George Floyd riots. And yet, Trump is the one not listening to the experts. De Blasio put them in the back row, according to Dr. Barbot who decided to tender her resignation today. Hey, do you blame her? De Blasio said he’s banning large gatherings, except mass BLM protests. How can you work with an idiot like that? how can you work with a clown who says schools will be closed in the Fall, but daycares will be open (via NYT):

BREAKING: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigns over 'deep disappointment' with Mayor DeBlasio's handling of COVID-19 pandemic. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020

Breaking: NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot has resigned. @NY1 — Joel Siegel (@joelmsiegel) August 4, 2020

NYC health commissioner resigns, criticizes de Blasio coronavirus handling on her way outhttps://t.co/d9cKY17rXz — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) August 4, 2020

In her abrupt resignation letter to @NYCMayor, the NYC's health commissioner said:



"Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work. The city would be well-served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background." https://t.co/bmMabFmENW — J. David Goodman (@jdavidgoodman) August 4, 2020

New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, resigned on Tuesday in protest over her “deep disappointment” with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent efforts to keep it in check. Her departure came after escalating tensions between City Hall and top Health Department officials, which began at the start of the city’s outbreak in March, burst into public view. “I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” she said in her resignation email sent to Mr. de Blasio, a copy of which was shared with The New York Times. “Our experts are world renowned for their epidemiology, surveillance and response work. The city would be well served by having them at the strategic center of the response not in the background.”

It seems like the ‘woke’ agenda puts lives in danger. No, it’s gotten people killed. And Bill doesn’t care. The Left doesn’t care. If it means removing Trump, getting rid of American history, and making white people feel bad about themselves, then by all means stack those bodies high, right? That’s liberalism in 2020.