Epstein Docs Were Unsealed. The FBI Knew About Creepy Allegations…And Did Nothing

Well, last night they were unsealed. The Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell documents were unsealed. There some new stuff, some old stuff, but frankly, most of the creepy allegations that you already knew were further corroborated. We have witness statements. We have emails allegedly sent between Epstein and Maxwell, where the former coaches her in how to deny the allegations lobbed against him. Maxwell, as noted in other reports, appears to be a key player in this alleged child trafficking scheme. She’s the one who allegedly orders these underage girls to give erotic massages. And yes, Bill Clinton is named in these documents as someone who was on Epstein’s island with Maxwell, and two young girls. Remember, these are merely allegations, but there’s a lot of smoke here. Enough to indict Epstein before his suicide, another event engulfed in controversy.

Alan Dershowitz, a renowned liberal attorney, is also named in these documents. I’ll let you read the allegations against him. What’s new is that it appears the Federal Bureau of Investigation were quite privy to the creepy allegations and activities that surrounded Mr. Epstein—and they did nothing about it. In 2014, they were in contact with an alleged victim and did nothing. One victim even contacted the FBI to see if they could turn over the items seized from Epstein’s property to assist in her civil case. One of the victims who came forward is featured in a picture with Prince Andrew and Maxwell. The FBI had their own file on this for years, even before the bureau interview the alleged victim in 2011. The plea deal is also included. It seems it went ahead before federal authorities had interviewed all of Epstein’s alleged victims.

Hey, after the Trump-Russia collusion fiasco, the spying on the Trump campaign, the botched FISA warrants issued against former Trump campaign official Carter Page, and the tens of thousands of anti-Trump texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, these documents sure don’t put the FBI in a good light again. Also, it shows what money can buy regarding evading the full weight of our criminal justice system. This isn’t new of course, but Epstein was rich, and he had connections with some of the most powerful, influential, and wealthy people on the planet. From Bill Clinton to the British Royal Family, Epstein had many layers of protection.

Last year, Epstein was indicted for trafficking underage girls. That was July of 2019 to be exact. By August of 2019, he was dead. He had hung himself. That’s the official report, but the conspiracy theories went flying as to whether this was a hit or not. There’s certainly a lot of odd events leading up to his death, not the least being that the surveillance footage of Epstein’s first suicide attempt is missing. Eight prison guards tasked with watching him were ordered not to keep him alone in his cell, an order ignored for 24 hours prior to his death. The prison logs were doctored. We have conflicting medical examiner reports. And Maxwell is being held in the same federal detention center as Epstein. They’re not taking any chances with her, as she’s wearing paper clothes to ensure she remains alive. Maxwell was recently denied bail as she’s a major flight risk with multiple passports and accounts with millions of dollars tucked away in them.

More stuff will come out about this horrific case and more stuff about Maxwell will come out as well. This is just the tip of the iceberg.