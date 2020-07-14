Well, I Would Hope So: Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Pal Denied Bail

Well, the Jeffrey Epstein affair is not over. Yes, the accused child sex trafficker may have killed himself, but his alleged accomplice now faces the music. Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2 156-acre estate in New Hampshire that she paid for in cash. Maxwell is immensely wealthy, reportedly having up to 15 separate bank accounts, some containing more than $20 million. Of course, she’s a flight risk. That’s why she’s been denied bail (via Fox News):

A New York judge on Tuesday denied Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request and push for home confinement as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges. Judge Alison Nathan said the British socialite, accused of sexually abusing and exploiting young girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein, posed too great a flight risk to be allowed to leave. Maxwell, dressed in a brown top with her hair pulled into a bun, appeared before Nathan via video from the Brooklyn, N.Y., federal detention center. Nathan said "no combination of conditions" could ensure that Maxwell wouldn't try to flee, noted her "foreign connections" and added that she exhibited an "extraordinary capacity to evade detection."

Indeed, prosecutors said she tried to do just that prior to her apprehension. Maxwell is accused of securing underage girls for Epstein and his child sex trafficking ring. Allegedly, she recorded some of these encounters, and it’s been alleged that two prominent politicians are caught on tape having sex with minors. Federal authorities appear to be taking better precautions regarding Maxwell’s well-being, specifically when it comes to her ability to kill herself. She’s wearing paper clothes while in custody. Epstein killed himself on August 10, 2019. It was ruled a suicide by hanging, but the shoddy details and events leading up to his death, plus his connections to the world’s wealthy and powerful fueled speculation that he was murdered. Maxwell is being detained in the same facility where Epstein was held.