ICYMI: Twitter Censored Goya Foods, But Said It Was 'In Error'

The Hill’s Joe Concha said it best, it was “one of those one-way errors again.” In the wake of the lefty mob coming after Goya Foods because its CEO said some nice things about President Trump, Twitter censored a few images of the food company on Twitter. Trump supporters posted photos of Goya Foods with MAGA hats on them, one Virginia man actually owned the liberals by raising over $100,000…to buy Goya Food products and donate them to charity. The social media giant marked these images as “potentially sensitive” (via Fox Business):

Twitter marked a photo of Goya Foods products as "potentially sensitive" in error and has corrected the mistake, a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday. Two tweets containing photos of Goya Foods products, including one image of a can of beans in a Make America Great Again hat, that were posted by a user named Frank Rizzo were flagged, Media Research Center first reported Monday. The Twitter spokesperson didn't specify if the statement applied to one or both posts.

I mean this is nonsense. Twitter’s standards have long been criticized for slamming just conservatives. Also, they’re all arbitrary and unenforceable. How do you enforce posts that “glorify violence,” and what are the benchmarks for that standard? President Trump, leader of the free world, has been censored by Twitter multiple times, one of which was when he declared that he would enforce standing laws when DC rioters started to act crazy. He was censored over another tweet about the Minneapolis riots that Twitter said glorified violence, but didn’t take any action over posts from Slate and The Nation, both left-leaning publications, that excused violent protests and defended the destruction of property respectively.

Lastly, Twitter removing the meme of Trump that he shared with the caption “in reality, they’re not after me. They’re after you” just proved his point.

So, please, when Twitter says the Goya censorship was “in error.” We’ve heard this crap before. And if you think this is bad, it’s going to be many times worse if Joe Biden becomes president.