How Twitter Censoring President Trump Over His 'They're After You' Tweet Pretty Much Proves His Point

President Trump has been censored yet again and the tweet pretty much proves his point about the nature of the bias against him. In a tweet he’s shared before, it shows a black and white picture of the president with the caption “in reality, they’re not after me. They’re after you.” You’ve probably seen this meme. It strikes at the heart of his drain the swamp mentality with his presidency, and the bias lobbed against him. He’s not a politician. He’s a bull in a china closet and he likes it. He wants to disrupt DC and his enemies will do all they can to smother him.

On trade, especially, he’s taken on the free trade establishment in both parties. The new USMCA went into effect yesterday, by the way. One of the many promises kept by this administration concerning trade deals.

Anyways, that tweet is not gone per se, but the image has vanished. Smothered by the social media giants, who we all know lean far to the left on politics.

Liberal “elites” in the ruling class laugh at the people and mock them.



They think they don’t matter.



Let’s prove them wrong on November 3rd!pic.twitter.com/THG4HsrUaY — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

Twitter has removed President Trump's "They're not after me. They're after you" meme https://t.co/dFLaYZYlK5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time. It’s becoming more frequent that the president’s tweets are targeted by Twitter. During the riots in Minneapolis, the social media company said Trump’s tweets about the chaos amounted to glorifying violence, which was against their standards and practices. Cue the eye-rolls. Even some liberal reporters noted that this standard was arbitrary and would never be applied equally. Yeah, The Nation and Slate both peddled pieces defending the destruction of property and excusing violent protests; those tweets were never flagged. With lefty mobs trying to tear down statues, and in some cases succeeding, with these clowns also establishing so-called autonomous zones. Trump vowed to enforce the law.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” he tweeted. He got flagged for that. The president of the United States was censored by Twitter for vowing to enforce the law.

And now, they removed his meme of him voicing why everyone hates his presidency. Well, the unhinged lefties in this country do.

It writes itself.