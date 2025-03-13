Democrats Have to Drop This Line (But Let's Hope They Don't)
Marco Rubio Was Asked About That Silly Pro-Hamas Activist Facing Deportation. He Gave the Perfect Answer.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2025 6:30 AM
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is too nice. Yet, in his position, while he can smack down the media in a graceful way, he can’t go full Trump, though I know he would like to, especially when CBS News’ Margaret Brennan tried to make the case that too much free speech is what caused the Nazi Holocaust. I’m still not over that moment of historical illiteracy that was nationally televised. 

Rubio was asked about the pending deportation of a pro-Hamas activist, Mahmoud Khalil, who was here on a green card and caused mayhem at Columbia University. He’s been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s become a spectacle for liberal America, who are trying to cast him as a political prisoner, an American citizen, and making this matter about free speech. It’s neither of those things. 

The secretary of state was quite clear: no one has a right to come here or be granted a visa. If they declared their support for vicious Muslim terror groups who rape, murder, and kidnap people, then he would hope that person would be denied. If they came here with such a visa and then committed these acts of mayhem, they should be deported. It’s not hard. These clowns have disrupted campus life to the point where learning and other aspects of a higher education institution can no longer function. Mr. Khalil is being treated like Nelson Mandela. It’s a sick joke. 

Everyone is a Nazi, except Hamas. Also, Khalil’s wife said this is a political kidnapping. Ma’am, Hamas still has hostages. These people cannot and should not be taken seriously. They’re evil. Plain and simple. Deport them all.

