Marco Rubio Was Asked About That Silly Pro-Hamas Activist Facing Deportation. He Gave the Perfect Answer.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is too nice. Yet, in his position, while he can smack down the media in a graceful way, he can’t go full Trump, though I know he would like to, especially when CBS News’ Margaret Brennan tried to make the case that too much free speech is what caused the Nazi Holocaust. I’m still not over that moment of historical illiteracy that was nationally televised.

Advertisement

Rubio was asked about the pending deportation of a pro-Hamas activist, Mahmoud Khalil, who was here on a green card and caused mayhem at Columbia University. He’s been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s become a spectacle for liberal America, who are trying to cast him as a political prisoner, an American citizen, and making this matter about free speech. It’s neither of those things.

🚨MSNBC MCCASKILL MELTDOWN🚨



"This is a nation that fundamentally believes in the First Amendment and believes in the right to protest!"



"They're using this arcane law because the guy is not a citizen, but he's a legal resident!"



"Imagine if we decide anybody who's in this… pic.twitter.com/JQOS9UsxQe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

The secretary of state was quite clear: no one has a right to come here or be granted a visa. If they declared their support for vicious Muslim terror groups who rape, murder, and kidnap people, then he would hope that person would be denied. If they came here with such a visa and then committed these acts of mayhem, they should be deported. It’s not hard. These clowns have disrupted campus life to the point where learning and other aspects of a higher education institution can no longer function. Mr. Khalil is being treated like Nelson Mandela. It’s a sick joke.

Reporter: "Your revocation of the green card to many is seen as one of the most anti-speech actions a Secretary can take with his powers. How do you respond?"@MarcoRubio's response is fierce and factual ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uVwJy30dVo — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) March 12, 2025

Everyone is a Nazi, except Hamas. Also, Khalil’s wife said this is a political kidnapping. Ma’am, Hamas still has hostages. These people cannot and should not be taken seriously. They’re evil. Plain and simple. Deport them all.

The Khalil case is a classic example of far-leftists using American ideals to manipulate the public.



Khalil and activists like him are happy to go beyond cheering for the destruction of the US. They put their words into action. But as soon as they face the consequences for their… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 12, 2025