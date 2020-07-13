One Virginia Man Just Owned the Libs Over Their Trump-Induced Meltdown Over Goya Foods

Goya Foods is now problematic. Its CEO has just betrayed Hispanic people everywhere because…he praised President Trump. No, I’m not kidding. Some idiots are now boycotting. Some morons have been caught tossing their Goya Foods in the trash while also voicing their concern about food banks. Uh, why not just donate that food you’re not going to use? But play stupid games and win stupid prizes is common for left-wingers. They’re abjectly stupid people. Here’s what set off the meltdown (via WaPo):

As Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue stood beside President Trump in the Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon, the head of a corporation that bills itself as America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company remembered his grandfather. The Spanish immigrant and Trump have something in common, Unanue said. “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” the executive said. “He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.” But what were intended to be celebratory comments marking Trump’s signing of an executive order that pledges to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities instead fueled a firestorm of backlash targeting Unanue and Goya that culminated in widespread calls to boycott the popular brand

But cancel culture is not real or something, right? Well, one Virginia man fought back against this nonsense, raising over $100,000 to purchase and donate Goya Foods to charity. As The Hill’s Joe Concha noted, “boycott, meet boomerang” (via The Hill):

A Virginia man has raised more than $100,000 to purchase Goya products and donate them to food pantries in support of President Trump after the brand, which claims to be the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the nation, faced calls for boycott over comments its chief executive made earlier this month praising the president. The GoFundMe page, created by Casey Harper, has raised more than $115,000 since it was first launched on Sunday. The page, which calls on patrons to “support Trump & feed the hungry,” initially had a goal of $10,000. “What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?” the page reads, while detailing some of the backlash Goya has faced over the past few days over comments CEO Robert Unanue recently made lauding Trump at a White House event earlier this month. […] In an interview with Fox News this week, Harper told the network that several donors are appreciative of his effort to “say no to cancel culture.” “In a time where speaking your mind can cost you your job, or get you facing legal action because the corporate elite fear the mob just as much as anyone, the most important issue is to speak boldly at the risk of your own well-being,” he told the outlet. “If enough people do that, lovers of free speech and limited government will win," he added.

Hats off, sir. You just owned the libs.