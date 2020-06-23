President Trump Vowed to Enforce the Law, So Twitter Censored Him Again

Donald Trump

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Unhinged lefty protesters gave descended upon Washington D.C. and they gathered in Lafayette Park again, which is near the White House. Their goal: to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson, one of our finest presidents. Unlike other statues across the country, law enforcement moved in to prevent its destruction. Our own Julio Rosas had just hopped off a plane from Atlanta and quickly went to cover these antics. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt tweeted, “I just left Lafayette Square where another so-called “peaceful protest” led to destruction tonight. Let me be clear: we will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be served.”

President Trump vowed not to allow what occurred in Seattle, where far-left activists seized portions of the city, creating an autonomous zone. Katie wrote about it today. Trump vowed “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” 

The president authorized law enforcement to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys statues or monuments on federal property. He’s enforcing the law and apparently, those tweets caused Twitter to censor Trump’s thread on the matter. 

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” read the citation. 

This isn’t the first time Trump has been censored by the social media giant. During the Minneapolis riots in the aftermath of the officer-involved death of George Floyd on May 25, the president wrote, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

That was considered to be glorifying violence—a standard that could never be policed fairly on this platform. And yes, Slate and The Nation both wrote pieces either giving violent protest a pass or defending the destruction of property and shared them on Twitter. Isn’t that a violation of this arbitrary standard? 

