Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries

Bill Maher had a commentary that rivaled remarks made by Coleman Hughes, an independent political commentator, regarding the ‘woke’ revolution and the political hijacking of the Left by idiots. Liberals used to be wrong, but not crazy. They never would try to bomb Tesla dealerships, yet here we are. The HBO host and ardent liberal felt it was his duty to torch his side again regarding how illiberal Democrats had become.

It's seven minutes of brutal swipes aimed at those in this current left-wing landscape whose arrogance is so great they don’t see how most of their ideas are illiberal, stupid, historically illiterate, or maybe a combination of all three. Some of us picked up on this a while ago, but Maher’s latest set of New Rules is probably the closest he’ll ever come to sounding like a conservative: it’s cultural Marxism. The comedian noted how today’s ‘woke’ revolution isn’t so dissimilar from what Mao Zedong tried to do in China, overthrowing the ‘four olds’ and subjecting people to re-education camps and public ridicule for believing in silly things like free speech, liberty, markets, and two genders.

We may hate the Left, but it’s the ones who shoot inside their own ship that do the most damage, even if they’re stand-up comics at heart. Sure, there was a jab at Trump, but Maher is an old-school liberal. I can take being made fun of in most of his settings because I find our ideas to be better, whether his punchlines are good. On some stuff, like free speech and political correctness, Maher is on our side, and that makes him persona non grata among leftists, which he is very comfortable with.

In two ridiculous examples of woke overreach, Maher discussed the banishment of Mumford and Sons’ Winston Marshall, a banjoist, who got softly canceled for supporting a book by Andy Ngo. There was a law professor who alluded to racist words in one of his classes, a prompt to the possible unpleasantries when it comes to fighting for criminal justice reform. The issue isn’t the problem. It’s what happened to this person: suspended indefinitely, forced to take sensitivity classes, and write essays about this incident. Some of Maher’s commentaries torching left-wing antics have hit dead-on—this one is a hall of fame entry.

If you're part of today's woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control. pic.twitter.com/IYNfDhtR0C — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 4, 2023

During the show, Maher was also unimpressed by the Democrats’ antics during Trump’s address to Congress. He ripped apart Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), the Democrats’ latest darling, for talking like a “podcaster,” mocked the auction signs they held, and rolled his eyes at the pink attire, which he called their ‘p**sy hat uniform.’

Bill Maher destroys immature Jasmine Crockett for 'talking like a podcaster':

Bill Maher: "Looks like you're at an auction signs. John Fetterman called it a sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance.

Democrats seem so lost. Jasmine Crockett 'This is a terrible nightmare.… pic.twitter.com/vOTcmySUIt — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 8, 2025

