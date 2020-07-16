Laughed Out of the Room: That’s the Song a LA Times Writer Picked to Replace the Star-Spangled Banner?

Well, it didn’t catch on the first time, so I guess we’re rehashing this nonsense. Some on the Left, though I’m sure a majority of these clowns would agree, say that it’s time to scrap the national anthem. No, I’m not kidding. This was teed up originally in June by Yahoo! Now, the LA Times is carrying the ‘woke’ mob’s water, saying that it’s time to replace the "Star-Spangled Banner" with something else. Why? Well, it’s over, you guessed it, Francis Scott Key being a slave owner, something that really wasn’t a secret and no one really cared about until the ‘Woke’ mob started to stack skulls of their victims, causing a mass panic among the media. Thankfully, this column was laughed out of the room (via Fox News):

Contributing writer Jody Rosen began his column by slamming a San Franciso monument of Francis Scott Key, who famously wrote the lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner," as "imposing and fussy." After noting that the Key statue had been taken down by rioters, Rosen appeared to offer a justification for the vandalism as he, too, was a slaveowner "The wave of reckoning and revisionism that is sweeping the country may have to come for the national anthem," Rosen wrote, pointing to viral claims that "The Star-Spangled Banner" is a "racist song" that stems from Key's poem "Defence of Fort M'Henry," which invokes slaves. Rosen listed several songs that have been floated around to become the next national anthem, including John Lennon's "Imagine," James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as other iconic American tunes like "God Bless America," "America the Beautiful," and "This Land is Your Land." "Nope, none of these songs will do," Rosen argued. "At a moment when the United States is in the grip of multiple crises — convulsed by debates over racism and injustice, ravaged by a pandemic, with a crumbling economy and a faltering democracy — the very idea of a national anthem, a hymn to the glory of country, feels like a crude relic, another monument that may warrant tearing down. But if we must have an anthem, it should be far different than the one we’ve got now, positing another kind of patriotism, an alternative idea of America and Americanness. It would also be neat if it was, you know, a decent song, which a citizen could sing without crashing into an o’er or a thee, or being asked to pole vault across octaves." The LA Times writer concluded that such a song should be Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

Yeah, this is not going to happen. Hey, don’t get me wrong, “Lean on Me” is a good song, and the movie with Morgan Freeman is pretty good, but not the new anthem for the US of A. Get the hell out of here. Again, this was never about Confederate statues. It’s about erasing American history. The Left hates our founding, our Founding Fathers, and this country in general. They want a re-write, a woke re-write, and they’ll start with the Confederates to get those concessions. It will soon engulf all, as all mobs do. It may seem like a joke. And these suggestions and what the lefty mob is doing is indeed un-serious. But these folks are unhinged. They’re violent. And they actually want to destroy the country. They were mocked in college and rightfully so, but they’ve graduated. Like the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, they’re out running wild. We cannot cave to these illiberal clowns. Hold the line. Yes, Real Clear Politics’ co-founder Tom Bevan noted that this sort of stuff is an in-kind contribution to the Trump 2020 re-election effort, but it’s also a glimpse of what these folks will do if ushered into power.