Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Said What About Blacks and Latinos?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 1:23 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

So, Hispanic people are…black? That’s the line we’re going with right now if the mind of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The socialist House representative was interviewed about the coronavirus and racism, where she dropped this odd line. What is it with Democrats and trying to declare themselves a race they are clearly not a part of in any way, shape, or form? Let’s not forget that former Vice President Joe Biden pretty much told Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) that he was just as black as him because…black Democrats support him or something. Oh, and then, there’s was his recent racial lecture, where the former VP said that black Americans who don’t support him aren’t really black. By the AOC standard, I’m black. Also, I’m not (via The Blaze):

During an interview with Telemundo, the self-described democratic socialist was asked, "What do you think the Latinx community should do to stop racism among them and among other races?"

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez replied, "A lot of times I'll hear people say, 'OK, this is about Black Lives Matter, what about Latinos?' and I always say, Latinos are black! We are Afro-Latina, and we run an entire racial spectrum."

She continued, "We have to have conversations around 'colorism,' and we have to have conversations about the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that's reflected in systems of power, wealth inequality, and frankly, our political system."

Tom Elliott at Grabien clipped the moment. And yes, there appears to be some backlash over this remark. And this right here is where the racial politics that dominate liberal America gets messy. Latinos are black…are we for real here folks? 

Most Popular