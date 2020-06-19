Insane: Head of PA Charter Schools Group Forced Out For Slamming George Floyd Looters/Rioters

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 touched off nationwide demonstrations, many of which devolved into rioting. Floyd’s death was horrific. The officers involved were all fired, with Derek Chauvin being booked on second-degree murder charges. he was the officer who kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes, which killed him. Floyd could be heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using fake currency. There should have been outrage and anger—and peaceful protests—but that goes out the window when you start shooting and beating cops, looting, and committing arson. Minneapolis burned. New York City was the wild west. Philadelphia also descended into chaos.

And if you comment on this chaos the wrong way, according to the Left, you’re going to be canceled. Ana Meyers was forced out of her executive director position with a Pennsylvania charter schools group because she had the temerity to voice her disgust over the rioters in Philly on May 31:

“This is not okay, friends. None of this is okay. Not the murder of an innocent person no matter the color of his skin. Not the looting. Not the attacks on the police. My husband is a retired trooper and he defended Pennsylvanians from a lot of evil during his time serving. We know many, MANY PA State Troopers. They are all good people who lay their lives on the line of duty daily to keep us safe. Every sector has bad apples…let’s not forget including the church. We cannot generalize and make it seem like every police officer is bad. I guarantee that if your house is robbed you will be calling the police to protect you. Think about THAT. These protesters disgust me. All lives matter!”

What is so controversial about this social media post? She’s obviously disgusted by the rioters. Nothing she said was inaccurate. Yet, I have a hunch that it was these three words that got her booted: “all lives matter”. By June 8, it was all over for her (via Philadelphia Inquirer):

The executive director of a Pennsylvania charter school advocacy group has stepped down after posting on Facebook that protesters of the death of George Floyd “disgust me” and “all lives matter.” […] …the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools said in a statement, "We have determined that new leadership is in the best interests of our member schools and the families they serve across the state. We thank Ana Meyers for her tireless efforts over the past three years to create more educational opportunities for students in Pennsylvania, especially minority and economically disadvantaged students, in public charter schools.”

[…] …Meyers posted that her earlier remarks were “insensitive and inappropriate,” and said she had “failed to acknowledge the pain, anger and grief of the good and honorable people who were protesting his death and seeking rightful justice.”

Yeah, she was forced to kowtow to the progressive mob. It’s sad, as charter schools and school choice have done wonders in giving black and Hispanic families better educational opportunities for their children. School choice is an immensely popular issue with almost every voting demographic. And the rioters are not out there for Floyd. What are these people thinking? Antifa is not there for Floyd. And you think these anarchists are there for Floyd. Please. Is seizing portions of an American city, like the CHOP militia in Seattle, going to make any inroads on change? Sure, there can be a debate about policing, but that goes on the backburner when you want to just burn, loot, and vandalize. There is a difference between a rioter and George Floyd protester. Anyone could see that, but again, we have an ethos on the Left that is excusing wanton destruction and chaos because of Trump. What else could it be? The entire Left had their brains broken by this man four years ago. Meyers isn’t alone. Longtime sportscaster Grant Napear, who was known as the voice for the Sacramento Kings for 32 years, was fired for also saying “all lives matter.”