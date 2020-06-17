Is She the Source? We Now Know Who Fed the NYT Information About President Trump's Taxes

Brace yourselves, we have another book about President Trump dropping soon. It’s written by his niece, Mary Trump, and it will detail a sordid history of events that made the 45th president the man he is today—and why he’s such a danger to society. Cue the eye-rolls. Also, Mary will reveal that she was the source for The New York Times’ lengthy story about the president’s taxes, which went nowhere. So, is she the source? The Times’ is silent on the matter (via NYT):

A niece of President Trump will divulge a series of damaging stories about him in an upcoming book, the first time that the president could be forced to grapple with unflattering revelations by a member of his own family. The niece, Mary Trump, will release the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” on July 28, according to Ms. Trump’s publisher, Simon & Schuster. The Daily Beast first reported on the book on Sunday. In the book, Ms. Trump, 55, will say she was a primary source for The New York Times’s coverage of Mr. Trump’s finances and provided the newspaper with confidential tax documents. A spokeswoman for The Times declined to comment on Sunday. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Three journalists from The Times received the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting last year for their work providing an unprecedented look at the Trump family’s finances and contradicting Mr. Trump’s image as a self-made billionaire. […] In “Too Much and Never Enough,” Ms. Trump, a clinical psychologist, reveals new details about Donald Trump’s relationship with his father and brother. “She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald’s place in the family spotlight and Ivana’s penchant for regifting to her grandmother’s frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s,” according to a description of the book on Amazon.

Oh yes, another book bashing Trump. How many is this again? And have they been impactful? Are the walls closing in? No. It’ll be annoying, but the GOP base won’t be shaken by any of this crap, especially from a liberal member of Trump’s family. Remember Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book? That went down in flames as even former Obama officials trashed the man as a “total sleaze bag.” Oh, and even Wolff admitted that parts of his book could be totally wrong and he never spoke to any Trump cabinet officials; the book centers on what happens “inside the Trump White House.” He also declared that the book would destroy his presidency. Yeah, ok, chief.

The anti-Trump clown show has many fronts.