Was Elon Right About Why Everyone Is So Nervous About Trump's FBI Pick?

Katie wrote about this news last night: President-elect Donald J. Trump named Kash Patel as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. There was no way Christopher Wray was going to remain leading that agency:

Advertisement

I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.

Based on the media reactions, this is a good pick:

MELTDOWN: The fact that disgraced Andrew McCabe is against Kash taking over the FBI shows up that Kash is EXACTLY the correct person for the job. pic.twitter.com/YbDdj9LGXP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 1, 2024

MSNBC guest is not happy with Trump’s FBI nominee: “Kash Patel as FBI Director would be like if you crossed Alex Jones with J. Edgar Hoover” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cj4sj3lbsi — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 1, 2024

Disgraced & fired FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, who was referred for criminal prosecution by the DOJ inspector general, is now offering commentary about why Patel is a “bad choice” & warning about the FBI “intimidating and terrorizing Americans.”



They’ve…been doing that. pic.twitter.com/H6J9RP3Cwt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2024

Democratic Congressman Garamendi ironically panicking on CNN about potential FBI investigations for political purposes, saying Patel pick “strikes fear,” while ignoring what the Bureau has actually been doing against Trump and his supporters for the past eight+ years. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2024

CNN commentary right now doesn’t understand the difference between accountability and retribution. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2024

The Associated Press’ headline is pure gold but also total lunacy: “Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement.”

Yet, what Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson might be the real reason why the political class will be ready to hurl everything they can to derail this nomination: the Epstein Files will be made public. Some very prominent names donate and support Democrats on those lists. Mr. Patel said he would make all those files public—the Democrats’ dirty laundry would be for all to see.

Advertisement

Incoming FBI director Kash Patel on the Jeffrey Epstein files.



Question: "Who has Jeffrey Epstein's black book?"



Patel: "The FBI. That's under the direct control of the director of the FBI... Just like the manifesto from the Nashville school sh**ting..."



Release it all. pic.twitter.com/AaDQxoUCk7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 1, 2024

“If Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public” - Elon Musk



Our new FBI director Kash Patel has promised to release the Epstein client list and Diddy party attendee lists.



Nobody in Hollywood is sleeping peacefully tonight… pic.twitter.com/jkNW8Z6iNA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 1, 2024

The FBI is a broken institution. It’s time to have someone in there who will clean house.