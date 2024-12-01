Was Elon Right About Why Everyone Is So Nervous About Trump's FBI Pick?
Why Joe Biden's Pardoning of Hunter Just Led to a Ton of Libs Eating Crow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 01, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It happened. It was almost as predictable as Saquon Barkley having a monster year for the Philadelphia Eagles: Outgoing President Joe Biden decided to pardon his son, Hunter. The crack-cocaine-addicted influence peddler was given a massive blanket pardon—he is now forgiven of any crime he committed between 2014 and 2024. 

Two things happened with this pardon: Democrats can’t talk about gun control anymore, and this is a classic example of what happens when one side tries to seize on and monopolize a moral superiority. No American voter expects their leaders or elected officials to be ethical leaders. They understand they’ll likely end up as corrupt snakes. Still, it’s the cover-up and, in this instance, the blatant attempt to shove this pardon in our faces despite Hunter's many crimes that are remarkable but also unsurprising. 

Now, a horde of liberal commentators and reporters must eat crow after they slobbered over Biden’s initial declaration that he wouldn’t pardon his son. It’s the moral high ground, the nauseating self-righteousness that infests every liberal. Former CNN reporter John Harwood had a hall of fame-worthy take, followed by Mr. Biden himself. What ever happened to “no one is above the law?” That’s self-explanatory. Nate Silver’s take on this development was pithy but accurate—it’s the dealings of a selfish and senile old man:

Biden isn’t some moral beacon—he never was. Sorry, liberals, but Biden is just like everyone else in Washington, except dumber and more dementia-ridden.

