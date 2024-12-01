Why Joe Biden's Pardoning of Hunter Just Led to a Ton of Libs Eating Crow

It happened. It was almost as predictable as Saquon Barkley having a monster year for the Philadelphia Eagles: Outgoing President Joe Biden decided to pardon his son, Hunter. The crack-cocaine-addicted influence peddler was given a massive blanket pardon—he is now forgiven of any crime he committed between 2014 and 2024.

Two things happened with this pardon: Democrats can’t talk about gun control anymore, and this is a classic example of what happens when one side tries to seize on and monopolize a moral superiority. No American voter expects their leaders or elected officials to be ethical leaders. They understand they’ll likely end up as corrupt snakes. Still, it’s the cover-up and, in this instance, the blatant attempt to shove this pardon in our faces despite Hunter's many crimes that are remarkable but also unsurprising.

Now, a horde of liberal commentators and reporters must eat crow after they slobbered over Biden’s initial declaration that he wouldn’t pardon his son. It’s the moral high ground, the nauseating self-righteousness that infests every liberal. Former CNN reporter John Harwood had a hall of fame-worthy take, followed by Mr. Biden himself. What ever happened to “no one is above the law?” That’s self-explanatory. Nate Silver’s take on this development was pithy but accurate—it’s the dealings of a selfish and senile old man:

June 13, 2024



BIDEN: “I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He has. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said, I said, I'd abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will… — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) December 2, 2024

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

Oh, I'm gonna have some fun with this one. pic.twitter.com/WoGkhtXxrK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2024

Hunter Biden has been convicted on all three federal felony gun charges. I know one thing for sure: President Biden isn't going to pardon him or commute his sentence. Because President Biden believes no one is above the law, not even a president or a president's son. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 11, 2024

A selfish and senile old man. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Hang this in a museum. This is art. pic.twitter.com/H8T6J6qXi9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024

When MAGA cultists complain about a "weaponized justice system," remind them that President Biden has refused to show favoritism towards his son because he has a commitment to the rule of law and our judicial system, regardless of who is involved.https://t.co/uDXcsOjYXf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 7, 2024

no caption needed pic.twitter.com/SJG37wtXBH — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden has issued an unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden, covering any crime committed since 2014.



Zero surprise that these Biden/KJP denials were lies.



The protestations of Dems and the legacy media when Trump issues pardons in January will be mocked and dismissed. pic.twitter.com/aQAbVMSk6C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

He lied to you @jaketapper. Does that bother you at all? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 2, 2024

Now that Hunter is pardoned maybe the media can honestly report on all of his crimes. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 2, 2024

Biden isn’t some moral beacon—he never was. Sorry, liberals, but Biden is just like everyone else in Washington, except dumber and more dementia-ridden.