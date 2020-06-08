A Pretty Creepy Proposal to Track Coronavirus at Our Schools

The school year ended prematurely, but what about the fall. Surely, no parent is really looking forward to yet more months of home-schooling. We’ve all seen the Instagram posts. People are losing it. And that feeling should be morphing into anger, as we learn with every passing day that the coronavirus wasn’t a big deal. It doesn’t spread easily on surfaces anymore, the face mask protocol is a fiasco, its mortality rate is less lethal than the seasonal flu. The outbreak is over. The curve has been flattened. It’s time to end this nonsense. There is no better event to undercut what we’ve been told in the past three months than during the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Before, it was 'stay home and save lives.' Don’t be selfish, help medical workers. Now, it’s ‘why aren’t you outside protesting racism, you selfish bastard.’ I’m done. Done. Anything new about COVID, I’m going to ignore. And now the World Health Organization says asymptomatic people aren’t responsible for new infections. That’s why we were told to stay home. The asymptomatics can touch things and spread it unknowingly. Well, both of those arguments have been torched. So, in reality, the George Floyd protest advocacy, plus the WHO and CDC study pretty much deliver a double-tap to the whole lockdown narrative. It’s over. Everyone should go out, shop, and do whatever. And the kids should go back to school.

Yet, in keeping with overreaching government actions, we have this creepy proposal to track this virus. Let’s just put beacons on our kids that tracks their every move (via Wired):

When student return to school in New Albany, Ohio, in August, they’ll be carefully watched as they wander through red-brick buildings and across well-kept lawns—and not only by teachers. The school district, with five schools and 4,800 students, plans to test a system that would require each student to wear an electronic beacon to track their location to within a few feet throughout the day. It will record where students sit in each classroom, show who they meet and talk to, and reveal how they gather in groups. The hope is such technology could prevent or minimize an outbreak of Covid-19, the deadly respiratory disease at the center of a global pandemic. Schools and colleges face an incredible challenge come the fall. Across the world, teachers, administrators, and parents are wrestling with how to welcome pupils back into normally bustling classrooms, dining rooms, and dorms, while the threat of the coronavirus remains ever-present. Many plan to proceed gradually and carefully, while keeping kids spread out as much as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for reopening schools recommend staggered schedules that allow for smaller classes, opening windows to provide more air circulation, avoiding sharing books and computers, regular cleaning of buses and classes, and requiring masks and handwashing. Many see some form of distance learning continuing through next year.

Yeah, to those folks who think this was a ploy in an exercise in the expansion of government power, please keep sipping that goblet. It’s looking like that more and more every day. Electronic beacons on our kids. Yeah, I’m sure parents would love that (sarc.)