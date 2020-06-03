The nation is shocked and outraged over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. On May 25, Floyd was arrested for using a fake $20 bill at a local establishment. He was arrested, placed in handcuffs, and later died when Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the back of his neck. Floyd was on his stomach, crying that he couldn’t breathe. The whole incident was captured on video. It’s ghastly. The use of force was absurd. Chauvin was fired and booked on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired.

Floyd’s death set off a wave of protests, many of which have devolved into rioting. Looting, vandalism, and arson have marked a week of absolute mayhem across the country. Our own Julio Rosas was on the ground in Mill City. He’s never seen anything like it, and Julio has documented Antifa-heavy events. Police have been targeted across the country. Cops were run over with cars in Buffalo and the Big Apple. Las Vegas officers were shot. And in St. Louis, four officers were shot but didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries. Yet, for one retired captain, David Dorn, that was not the case. He was murdered in cold blood trying to protect a local pawn shop. The establishment was owned by a friend. Dorn’s murder was captured on a Facebook Live broadcast. We can’t post the graphic video in this post, but here’s the link to it if you wish to view it.

It’s an absolute disgrace. And what’s more, is that the liberal media probably won’t cover this story. The media doesn’t care about the agenda or view that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ they just want to attack Trump, and these activists are doing. Hell, these news outlets are giving cover to rioters and their campaign of wanton destruction. It goes without saying, but David Dorn’s life mattered too, but as a retired cop who was black—it undercuts the narrative. The media is going to smother this story—which makes this horrific murder all the more abhorrent (via St. Louis Post-Dispatch):

A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live. David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive. Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects. […] Dorn's wife, Ann Marie Dorn, said her husband was a friend of the pawn shop's owner and worked for him. He would show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the building, she said. She was too distraught to talk more about her husband. David Dorn retired from the St. Louis Police Department in 2007 after 38 years on the job. He rose from rookie patrol officer in 1969 to captain. He was the deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support, which oversees traffic and mounted patrols, commercial vehicles and the tactical unit. When he retired, Dorn then became police chief in Moline Acres.

The news of Dorn’s senseless murder reached the ear of President Trump who tweeted, “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

There’s a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Absolutely despicable crime. So, do black lives matter, or do some black lives matter? Waiting for a response from the mainstream news media. And let's also not forget that Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Oakland. He was guarding the courthouse.