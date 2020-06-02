Four Cops Were Shot During a George Floyd Protest in St. Louis, But They're Not The Only Victims

Look, if it weren’t for the rioting, I would be forcefully supporting the peaceful and nonviolent protests calling for justice after the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. Floyd was unarmed. He allegedly committed a nonviolent crime by using a fake $20 at an establishment. When police found him, they arrested him, slapped the handcuffs, and lied prone on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd can be heard crying out that he was having difficulty breathing. He passed out and later dies. The entire incident is on video. It’s truly awful to watch. Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene were fired; Chauvin was booked on third-degree manslaughter and murder charges.

It’s an outrage. People should be angry and there should have been protests. In some parts of the country, yes, there were nonviolent protests, but in the cities, it was pandemonium. Demonstrations in New York City, Seattle, Portland, and of course, Minneapolis, devolved into total anarchy. They were riots. The National Guard is not activated like this for nonviolent protests. Our own Julio Rosas was on the ground in Mill City to cover the riots. He’s never seen anything like it, with a police headquarters being torched after being overrun by rioters and rampant looting.

NOW: A police officer appears to have been hit by a vehicle in NYCpic.twitter.com/T7WUkoYM55 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: **SHOTS FIRED AT NYPD OFFICER IN BROOKLYN** South 9th St and Havemayer St. No injuries to officers. Suspect fled in vehicle and now has been bees stopped in #Manhattan at 39 Street and 9 Avenue. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 2, 2020

NYPD Officer attacked and acts defenseless in the Bronx



pic.twitter.com/PIYipFm7lb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

We need to put this mob down. And while last night the security situation was better in some places, like Washington DC which was the wild west on Sunday night, other places, like Buffalo, saw some disturbing acts of violence against police. In the E District police station on Bailey Avenue in the Queen City, two cops were run over by an SUV. In New York City, there’s footage of cops being run over and beaten. There was a report of a police officer being fired upon in Brooklyn. Heading west, in St. Louis, four cops were shot in a George Floyd demonstration. The good news is that all four are expected to live and have non-life threatening injuries (via Fox News):

We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.



Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

This is the type of escalation I've been worried about. I hoped it wouldn't come to this, but now it appears we've moved into a new phase of civil disorder. #StLouisProtest https://t.co/HrcJ29eepv — Ryan Gorman (@ryanegorman) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: 4 St. Louis police officers shot during riots & taken to hospital; Officers still coming under fire — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

BREAKING VIDEO: Cops come under fire during protest in St. Louis; at least 4 officers were shot in the gun battle & the scene remains activepic.twitter.com/Lf9JA971Tj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

UPDATE: All officers are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening according to the St. Louis Police Department. https://t.co/NYKIqSUSkF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

ST. LOUIS POLICE UNDER FIREpic.twitter.com/BqLfvB0j86 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

The paper reported that at 12:25 a.m. local time, “heavy gunfire” could be heard “coming from several directions downtown." Fox 2 Now reported that earlier in the day, crowds formed outside the St. Louis Police headquarters in the city and police set up defensive lines around the perimeter. The relative calm in the city during the day gave way to violence in the city that included a 7-Eleven being looted and being set on fire. The report said that downtown businesses and construction sites were also set on fire. A press release from the police did not identify the exact location of the gunfire but said police were still under fire.

Yeah, when cops are being targeted, you lose support for the cause. When small businesses are looted and set aflame, you lose support. When You run over cops, you’re through. These aren’t protests, folks and those perpetrating these targeted attacks are not protestors. They’re rioters. They’re punks. And we need to put them down as quickly as possible.

***

UPDATE: We have reports of police officers being shot in Las Vegas.

DEVELOPING: At least 2 shootings reported on Las Vegas Strip; police officer confirmed shot outside Circus Circus hotel-casino — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020