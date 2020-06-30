Racism

Twitter Mob Declares Terry Crews 'Worthless' After Tweet Calling for Unity

Madeline Peltzer
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 8:20 PM
Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Terry Crews is taking heat from the social media mob for the second time this month. The actor, comedian, and former professional football player tweeted a sentiment in which he called for unity and warned against letting the Black Lives Matter movement turn into another form of supremacy.   

The tweet put him at the top of Twitter news and started #blacklivesbetter trending on the social media site.

Although Crews’s tweet received more than 90,000 likes, the blowback came hard and fast. One user called the tweet “unintellectual and irresponsible” and accused Crews of “developing into an enemy of the people.”  

Another labeled Crews “worthless” to the black community and accused him of being sold out to white people. 

But others have stood by Crews thanking him for his "message of unity" and noting that "Equality means equal, not better than."

Crews, a devout Christian, is no stranger to controversy. Earlier in June, he tweeted, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth." And in March 2019, he came under fire for tweeting that children of same-sex parents would be "severely malnourished" when it comes to love, which he later deleted and said was "poorly worded." 

Only in 2020 would a message about viewing both black and white people as humans made in the image of God be deemed divisive.

