No, Terry Crews Will Not Apologize for His Tweets

A few days after football star Drew Brees distanced himself from his sincere remarks about the American flag because critics called him a racist, actor Terry Crews finds himself on the receiving end of the same cancel culturalists (not a Merriam-Webster approved term). This weekend, Crews shared a beautiful sentiment on Twitter: That white and black Americans should actually work together to defeat hatred.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," Crews wrote. "Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Thousands of people liked and retweeted the statement, but Crews' message was too offensive for others.

His haters accused him of being "tone deaf," while others encouraged him to "educate" himself on the terms he used.

"Words literally mean things," one social media user charged. "Terry darling, it is very dangerous to create a false equivalence of a centuries long systemic and institutional oppressive mechanism."

Unlike Brees, Crews is standing his ground. He has not deleted his original statement. In fact, he's since reiterated his message several times and shamed those who were trying to put words in his mouth or misinterpreting him. Or calling him foul names.

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

"Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people," Crews adds. "I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."

That sentiment is problematic? These days, yes.

As mentioned, Drew Brees was the first victim of cancel culture this week when he stated he doesn't respect anyone who disrespects the American flag. Because of the current tension over race relations, Brees was targeted as a racist. He's since issued multiple apologies for the remarks.

First daughter Ivanka Trump was also canceled this week. Literally. She was scheduled to speak to the Wichita State University graduates for their commencement ceremony, but the school revoked her invitation in light of President Trump's response to the police killing of George Floyd. Ivanka took notes from Crews. She posted her speech anyway.