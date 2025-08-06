This GOP Senator Announces Run for Governor

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who represents Tennessee, announced Wednesday that she is running for governor.

The current governor, Bill Lee, is term-limited.

“Trump is back,” Blackburn said in the video announcing her candidacy. “America is blessed. And Tennessee, better than ever.”

“We’ll make Tennesse American’s No. 1 job creating, energy producing powerhouse, deliver a world-class education for our children by empowering parents, not the deep state. And, whether it takes planes, trains or starships, we’ll deport illegal aliens because respect for the law starts with enforcing it,” she said.

“We’ll honor the Constitution, we’ll value life and we’ll define our boys and girls the way God made them,” she stated.

“I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next,” she concluded.

It’s official! I’m running for Governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next.



I would be honored to have your support. #TNGov pic.twitter.com/5PNN8MkTJQ — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 6, 2025

“In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home,” Blackburn said in a separate statement announcing her candidacy.

The Tennessee primary election will take place in exactly one year, on Aug. 6, 2026.

Blackburn has served in the United States Senate since Jan. 2019 and previously served as a representative for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district. When she ran for Senate, singer Taylor Swift infamously tried to derail Blackburn’s support, but was unsuccessful.

