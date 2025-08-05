The Trump Admin's New Guidance Spells Bad News for 'Transgender' Athletes

The Department of Homeland Security will update visa policies to prevent transgender athletes from traveling to the United States to participate in women’s sporting events, according to guidance issued Monday from the agency.

Advertisement

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to prevent these so-called “trans women” from obtaining “extraordinary ability” visas to compete against women in sports.

The guidance clearly states that this policy is to build off of President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting women’s sports from male athletes.

As Townhall covered, the order, "No Men in Women's Sports," mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This also applies to women’s spaces, such as restrooms.

“On February 5, 2025, the President issued EO 14201 to address the issue of educational institutions and athletic associations allowing men to compete in women’s sports. The EO concludes these policies are demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and deny women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports,” the USCIS guidance stated.

The guidance added that “USCIS considers the fact that a male athlete has been competing against women as a negative factor in determining whether the alien is among the small percentage at the very top of the field.”

The policy update applies to three visa categories for individuals who exemplify “extraordinary ability” in science, art, education, business or athletics.

The guidance does not use the term “transgender” at all and refers to so-called “trans women” as men.

When Trump signed his executive order this year, he stated that America was rejecting “transgender lunacy.”

“We will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women."

President Trump:



"We will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women." pic.twitter.com/1m2rqLf2aS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.