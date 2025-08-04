Trump: Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign Is the 'Hottest' Ad Around

President Donald Trump reacted to the viral ad of actress Sydney Sweeney saying she has the “best jeans” around.

The woke left completely lost it over the American Eagle ad, claiming that Sweeney was boasting about being a white woman.

Advertisement

After that, Buzzfeed reported that Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

“I love her ad,” Trump said when asked about Sweeney over the weekend.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he said.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN



“Oh, now I love her ad...If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Shortly after, Trump took to Truth Social to applaud Sweeney for not caving to the woke mob.

“Sidney [sic] Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” he wrote. “Go get ‘em Sweeney,” he wrote, before bashing Jaguar, Bud Lite, and singer Taylor Swift.

Lmao. President Trump throws his support behind Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad and scorches “Woke” Jaguar, Bud Light, and Taylor Swift:



"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying of the… pic.twitter.com/Z6DhJeDCdR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2025

Late last week, Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the ad, as Townhall covered.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked during the interview.

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance continued, "you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to…sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

"I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We're going to be less crazy,’" he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy, guys. That's how you're going to win the midterms. Especially young American men."

"[Democrats] have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like — did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?" — @VP @JDVance on the @RuthlessPodcast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xu3i5uG73x — Taylor Van Kirk (@VPPressSec) August 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.