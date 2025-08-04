Establishment GOP Scrambling to Fend Off MAGA Insurgent Nate Morris
How Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Intends to Nuke the Dems' Plan to Block...
Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal
Nancy Mace Just Made a Huge Announcement
Inside the Upside-Down
VIP
Californians Making Us Proud Following Ninth Circuit Decision
Newsom to California Voters: Let Me Rig the Maps Like Texas
Illegal Alien With Multiple Arrests Kills Mom and Daughter in New Jersey Crash
Trump’s Border Policy Is Doing What Biden Never Could
Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US
'Operation Seek and Ye Shall Find Out' Arrests 48 Child Predators
A United Airlines Flight Declared 'Mayday' Shortly After Takeoff
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing
Tipsheet

Trump: Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign Is the 'Hottest' Ad Around

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | August 04, 2025 10:45 AM
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

President Donald Trump reacted to the viral ad of actress Sydney Sweeney saying she has the “best jeans” around. 

The woke left completely lost it over the American Eagle ad, claiming that Sweeney was boasting about being a white woman. 

Advertisement

After that, Buzzfeed reported that Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida.

“I love her ad,” Trump said when asked about Sweeney over the weekend. 

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he said. 

Shortly after, Trump took to Truth Social to applaud Sweeney for not caving to the woke mob. 

“Sidney [sic] Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” he wrote. “Go get ‘em Sweeney,” he wrote, before bashing Jaguar, Bud Lite, and singer Taylor Swift.

Late last week, Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the ad, as Townhall covered.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," Vance joked during the interview.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though," Vance continued, "you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to…sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?" 

"I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We're going to be less crazy,’" he continued. "The lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy, guys. That's how you're going to win the midterms. Especially young American men."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal Jeff Charles
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing Guy Benson
Establishment GOP Scrambling to Fend Off MAGA Insurgent Nate Morris Matt Vespa
Support Democrats’ Right to Speak Freely and Make Damn Fools of Themselves Kurt Schlichter
Trump Finds Another 80/20 Issue: Prescription Drug Prices Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement