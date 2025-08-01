The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion,...
Tipsheet

There's Been a Disturbing Update About the Arkansas Couple Murdered While Hiking With Their Kids

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | August 01, 2025 8:00 AM
Stephen B. Thornton/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP

A suspect in the deaths of two Arkansas parents who were murdered while hiking with their daughters is in custody. 

To recap, Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, at Devil’s Den State Park when they were killed on Saturday afternoon. Their daughters were unscathed. 

A manhunt began to find the suspect.

As Townhall noted, the area where the parents were discovered lacked cell phone reception and has thick vegetation.

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,” the family said in a statement published by NBC News. They asked for space "as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality."

On Wednesday, Arkansas State Police announced that Andrew James McGann, 28, of Springdale, was arrested in connection to the double homicide. He was charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

In a statement, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said, “No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State. I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect.”

