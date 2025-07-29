A Couple Was Murdered While Hiking With Their Daughters. Now a Manhunt Is Underway.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after a married couple was murdered at an Arkansas state park while hiking with their two daughters.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, at Devil’s Den State Park when they were killed on Saturday afternoon. The girls were left unscathed.

Authorities were alerted of a double homicide in the park at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. The bodies were found on a walking trail.

The remote area where they were found reportedly has “thick vegetation and no cellphone service,” NBC News reported.

Reportedly, the couple moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, three weeks ago.

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,” the family said in a statement published by NBC News. They asked for space "as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality."

The search for the suspect in the killing of a married couple at an Arkansas state park continues, as their family remembers them as “loving” and “devoted parents.” https://t.co/RIGsecPJuj — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 29, 2025

The suspect has been described as a white male with medium build who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with his sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap and sunglasses, NBC reported. He reportedly had a black backpack on him.

The suspect was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan that may have been a Mazda, with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape.

The FBI has joined the Arkansas State Police in the search. A sketch of the individual was released on Monday. Authorities indicated that the man may have been injured in the attack.

ASP released a composite sketch of a man seen in Devil’s Den State Park July 26, 2025. Investigators have asked the public for help ID'ing him for questioning related to a double homicide.

Have info? Call ASP Troop L at (479) 751-6663, Extension 2, or 911.https://t.co/SkUVyl0LPZ pic.twitter.com/Yz9RcnxIlH — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) July 29, 2025

