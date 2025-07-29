Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt
Another University Is Under Investigation for Civil Rights Violations
Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...In Just One City
Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed
VIP
Pritzker Signs Two Gun Control Measures Into Law
Off to the Races: Collins' Senate Bid Picks Up Serious Momentum
No More Sanctuary: Pirro Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration in D.C.
Illegal Immigrant Lands Police Job in Maine—Then Tries to Buy a Gun
Sen. Kennedy Rejects Calls for More Gun Control After NYC Shooting, Proposes a...
Van Hollen and Democrat Lawmakers Sit in Protest Outside ICE Facility
Mamdani's Hypocrisy and Opulence Are Perfectly On-Brand for Communist Elites
The Woke Left Is Melting Down Over This Sydney Sweeney Ad
Tipsheet

A Couple Was Murdered While Hiking With Their Daughters. Now a Manhunt Is Underway.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 29, 2025 1:00 PM
Stephen B. Thornton/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after a married couple was murdered at an Arkansas state park while hiking with their two daughters. 

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, at Devil’s Den State Park when they were killed on Saturday afternoon. The girls were left unscathed. 

Advertisement

Authorities were alerted of a double homicide in the park at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. The bodies were found on a walking trail. 

The remote area where they were found reportedly has “thick vegetation and no cellphone service,” NBC News reported.

Reportedly, the couple moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, three weeks ago. 

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,” the family said in a statement published by NBC News. They asked for space "as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality."

The suspect has been described as a white male with medium build who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with his sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap and sunglasses, NBC reported. He reportedly had a black backpack on him.

The suspect was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan that may have been a Mazda, with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The FBI has joined the Arkansas State Police in the search. A sketch of the individual was released on Monday. Authorities indicated that the man may have been injured in the attack.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge Jeff Charles
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt Katie Pavlich
Democrats Accidentally Tell the Truth About What They’re Trying to Do Derek Hunter
Three Things That Stand Out in Jasmine Crockett's Atlantic Profile Piece Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Advertisement