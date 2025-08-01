VIP
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | August 01, 2025 10:00 AM
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, unexpectedly passed away last week at age 71. 

At the time, TMZ reported that medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida. He had reportedly been experiencing health episodes in recent weeks. Medics who arrived at his home transported him to a hospital but were not able to revive him. 

This week, reports have confirmed that Hogan died of a heart attack (via WFLA):

The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office, which covers both Pinellas and Pasco counties, described the death as natural.

A pathologist also noted the wrestling superstar had a history of “atrial fibrillation,” an irregular heartbeat in the upper chambers of the heart, and leukemia before his death.

Clearwater police were called to Hogan’s house on July 24 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 71-year-old, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

In a statement, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, said that his death was “sudden and impossible to process.”

To the world, he was a legend,” she explained, adding “But to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Last year, Hogan made an appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) to support President Donald Trump.

