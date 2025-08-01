Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, unexpectedly passed away last week at age 71.

At the time, TMZ reported that medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida. He had reportedly been experiencing health episodes in recent weeks. Medics who arrived at his home transported him to a hospital but were not able to revive him.

Advertisement

This week, reports have confirmed that Hogan died of a heart attack (via WFLA):

The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office, which covers both Pinellas and Pasco counties, described the death as natural. A pathologist also noted the wrestling superstar had a history of “atrial fibrillation,” an irregular heartbeat in the upper chambers of the heart, and leukemia before his death. Clearwater police were called to Hogan’s house on July 24 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 71-year-old, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

In a statement, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, said that his death was “sudden and impossible to process.”

To the world, he was a legend,” she explained, adding “But to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Last year, Hogan made an appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) to support President Donald Trump.

Full Hulk Hogan speech at the RNC where he ripped his shirt to endorse Donald Trump. Watch until the end to see an emotional Trump after a rousing speech:

"My name is Terry Bollea, as an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our… pic.twitter.com/0qJFP2XmWB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!