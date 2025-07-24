Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI
Tipsheet

Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2025 12:12 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died of cardiac arrest at 71 years old.

TMZ reported that medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning. 

We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Just a few weeks ago, Hogan's wife, Sky, denied rumors he was in a coma ... stating his heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had been experiencing serious health problems over recent weeks. Medics transported him to the hospital but they were unable to revive him.

He had recently undergone neck surgery and was recovering at his home.

Hogan is viewed as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling. With his signature red and yellow garb and sticky catchphrases, he rose to fame in the 1980s and became the face of the WWE (formerly WWF) and was instrumental in making the organization the leading brand in sports entertainment.

He headlined multiple Wrestlemania events, including his historic match against Andre the Giant. The icon was known for his charisma and was seen as a role model for millions of American children. He won the WWE Championship six times.

In recent years, Hogan was known for his strong support of President Donald Trump. He endorsed the president during the 2024 campaign and spoke at the Republican National Convention in July. Hogan referred to Trump as a “real American hero” and urged his fans to support him to “make America great again.”

