Tsunami Waves Hit US Shores After Massive Earthquake in Russia

Tsunami waves have reached Hawaii and California after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the far east region of Russia.

The earthquake is among the top 10 strongest earthquakes detected worldwide, as Townhall covered. Hawaii was immediately placed on watch, as its alarm system was triggered and all airlines were diverted. Evacuation efforts began instantly.

HAPPENING NOW: Traffic is gridlocked in Oahu, Hawaii as residents rush to get to higher ground.



The U.S. military is now assisting in islandwide tsunami evacuation efforts.



Kolekole Pass from Lualualei Naval Road to Lyman Road is now open civilian traffic.



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

Reportedly, Russia’s Kamchatka region, where the earthquake occurred, saw tsunami waves more than 13 feet high off the coast. The earthquake also caused the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka to erupt.

Following an earthquake in Kamchatka, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began erupting



— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2025

Overnight, a tsunami wave of 3.6 feet was recorded in Crescent City, California. Arena Cove saw 3-foot waves, according to NBC News.

In Hawaii, residents were told to evacuate. Oprah Winfrey's private road on the island was opened as people tried to move to higher ground.

According to the New York Post, the highest wave was just under 6 feet larger than the average sea level.

🚨 BREAKING: People on Maui, Hawaii trying to escape the tsunami are BEGGING Oprah to open her private road to higher ground, and she’s STILL REFUSING



TIME IS RUNNING OUT.



— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

Hours later, evacuation orders were lifted.

EVACUATION LIFTED: The County of Hawai'i has canceled the evacuation order for coastal inundation zones. Use caution in returning and watch out for damage. Shelters will remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. County beach parks remain closed.

Advisories are still in place in the aftermath of the earthquake.

