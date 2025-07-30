The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT...
Tipsheet

Tsunami Waves Hit US Shores After Massive Earthquake in Russia

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 30, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Tsunami waves have reached Hawaii and California after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the far east region of Russia. 

The earthquake is among the top 10 strongest earthquakes detected worldwide, as Townhall covered. Hawaii was immediately placed on watch, as its alarm system was triggered and all airlines were diverted. Evacuation efforts began instantly. 

Reportedly, Russia’s Kamchatka region, where the earthquake occurred, saw tsunami waves more than 13 feet high off the coast. The earthquake also caused the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka to erupt. 

Overnight, a tsunami wave of 3.6 feet was recorded in Crescent City, California. Arena Cove saw 3-foot waves, according to NBC News.

In Hawaii, residents were told to evacuate. Oprah Winfrey's private road on the island was opened as people tried to move to higher ground. 

According to the New York Post, the highest wave was just under 6 feet larger than the average sea level. 

Hours later, evacuation orders were lifted. 

Advisories are still in place in the aftermath of the earthquake.

