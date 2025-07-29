Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt
Vance Responds to Viral Video of Violent Brawl in Cincinnati

In remarks in Ohio this week, Vice President JD Vance spoke about the violent brawl that was caught on video that occurred in Cincinnati on Friday. 

As Townhall covered, the altercation took place during the annual Cincinnati Music Festival. The alarming video shows a man being punched and thrown on the ground by two individuals. Then, a mob surrounds the man and begins stomping on him and kicking him. 

When the man eventually gets up and walks away, a woman appears to shield him from further harm. Then, a man clocks the woman in the head. She falls to the ground instantly, appearing to be unconscious. 

"What I saw, and I haven't seen the full context, but what I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person and it's disgusting and I hope every single one of those people who engage in violence is prosecuted to the full extent of the law and they will be, they will be so long as law enforcement in the state of Ohio takes their job seriously," Vance said.

"The only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs that engage in street violence and throw their a**** in prison," Vance stated.

Several reports have indicated that authorities are working to identify every individual involved. 

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge blamed “social media and journalism” for circulating a video that does “not depict the entire incident” and put the city, and its leaders, in headlines all over the country.

“Maybe one of the reasons there is so much crime and violence on the streets of Cincinnati is because they have this absolute moron as their Police Chief?” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

