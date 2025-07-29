Vance Responds to Viral Video of Violent Brawl in Cincinnati

In remarks in Ohio this week, Vice President JD Vance spoke about the violent brawl that was caught on video that occurred in Cincinnati on Friday.

As Townhall covered, the altercation took place during the annual Cincinnati Music Festival. The alarming video shows a man being punched and thrown on the ground by two individuals. Then, a mob surrounds the man and begins stomping on him and kicking him.

Advertisement

When the man eventually gets up and walks away, a woman appears to shield him from further harm. Then, a man clocks the woman in the head. She falls to the ground instantly, appearing to be unconscious.

This is absolutely unacceptable! #Downtown #Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night! #fight erupts with people being jumped and outnumbered!



A man punched a woman in the face at the end of the video, knocking her out with her slamming the back of her to the pavement! 😳 pic.twitter.com/yNjJXMQnZc — Flesh Gordon (@TheFleshGordon) July 26, 2025

"What I saw, and I haven't seen the full context, but what I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person and it's disgusting and I hope every single one of those people who engage in violence is prosecuted to the full extent of the law and they will be, they will be so long as law enforcement in the state of Ohio takes their job seriously," Vance said.

"What I saw, and I haven't seen the full context, but what I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person and it's disgusting and I hope every single one of those people who engage in violence is prosecuted to the full extent of the law and they will be, they will be so long as law enforcement in the state of Ohio takes their job seriously," Vance added.

"The only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs that engage in street violence and throw their a**** in prison," Vance stated.

BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance just WENT OFF on the violent mob that attacked two men and a middle-aged woman at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival:



"Take the thugs who engaged in that violence and throw their asses in prison."



"You had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged… pic.twitter.com/803KwikBjF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 28, 2025

Several reports have indicated that authorities are working to identify every individual involved.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge blamed “social media and journalism” for circulating a video that does “not depict the entire incident” and put the city, and its leaders, in headlines all over the country.

🚨WATCH: Police Chief Teresa Theetge shames "social media and journalism" for sharing video footage of a woman being beaten during a brutal street fight in downtown Cincinnati, claiming the post is just "one version of what occurred." pic.twitter.com/xQhY376HLA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

“Maybe one of the reasons there is so much crime and violence on the streets of Cincinnati is because they have this absolute moron as their Police Chief?” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

Maybe one of the reasons there is so much crime and violence on the streets of Cincinnati is because they have this absolute moron as their Police Chief? https://t.co/9I5isxbBzZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.