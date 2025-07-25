VIP
The Russia Hoax Reckoning
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Just Put WaPo Through the Shredder Over the Russian Collusion...
VIP
We Lost Some American Icons This Week
Guess Who Else Penned a Personal Note to Jeffrey Epstein?
Teen Girl Shoots Attackers to Save Brother—Now Prosecutors Want Her Locked Up for...
A Federal Appeals Court Just Blew Up One of This State's Most Disgusting...
VIP
Ninth Circuit Hands California Gun Control Major Setback
Other Biden Aides Have Invoked the Fifth, but One Spoke Candidly to Lawmakers...
Macron's Decision on Palestine Isn't Going Over Very Well
GOP Senators Push for Obama Special Counsel
VIP
This Detail From the Case of the Illegal Immigrant Seen Carrying Sex...
Baby Born at 21 Weeks Sets World Record
The Sick Jihad Against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
We Have an Update About Transgender Athlete Participation in the US Olympics
Tipsheet

What Does Trump's Border Czar Think of Ankle Monitors for Illegal Aliens?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 25, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This week, President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said that he supported the use of ankle monitors to keep track of illegal aliens. 

In a memo released last month, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) directed employees to increase the number of illegals with these devices. 

Advertisement

“I’m not in the weeds. If that’s happening, I support it,” Homan confirmed to reporters Thursday afternoon at the White House.

“I looked at the numbers the other day on the removal orders over the last year. Fifty-one percent of those who got a removal order were in absentia, which means they didn’t show up in court. So, ankle monitors help with that,” he explained.

“Deportation will make that judgment based on criminal history, immigration history, so it’s a case-by-case basis…When I was ICE Director, having that GPS capability increased those going to court a lot. So it does make a difference, and it’s cheaper than detention, right, in some cases,” he added.

This development was first reported by The Washington Post. 

Following the report, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed to ABC News that ICE ordered staff to place ankle monitors on all people enrolled in the agency's Alternatives to Detention program "whenever possible."

Recommended

Teen Girl Shoots Attackers to Save Brother—Now Prosecutors Want Her Locked Up for Life Jeff Charles
Advertisement

McLaughlin shared a post on the matter, stating that illegal aliens should self-deport if they will not wear an ankle monitor.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teen Girl Shoots Attackers to Save Brother—Now Prosecutors Want Her Locked Up for Life Jeff Charles
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Just Put WaPo Through the Shredder Over the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Guess Who Else Penned a Personal Note to Jeffrey Epstein? Jeff Charles
Watch Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Obliterate His Co-Host Over This Take on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
CNN's Segment Last Night on the Russian Collusion Hoax Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Revenge or Justice? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Teen Girl Shoots Attackers to Save Brother—Now Prosecutors Want Her Locked Up for Life Jeff Charles
Advertisement