The Russia Hoax Reckoning
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Just Put WaPo Through the Shredder Over the Russian Collusion...
We Lost Some American Icons This Week
Guess Who Else Penned a Personal Note to Jeffrey Epstein?
Teen Girl Shoots Attackers to Save Brother—Now Prosecutors Want Her Locked Up for...
A Federal Appeals Court Just Blew Up One of This State's Most Disgusting...
Ninth Circuit Hands California Gun Control Major Setback
Other Biden Aides Have Invoked the Fifth, but One Spoke Candidly to Lawmakers...
Macron's Decision on Palestine Isn't Going Over Very Well
GOP Senators Push for Obama Special Counsel
This Detail From the Case of the Illegal Immigrant Seen Carrying Sex...
What Does Trump's Border Czar Think of Ankle Monitors for Illegal Aliens?
The Sick Jihad Against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
We Have an Update About Transgender Athlete Participation in the US Olympics
Baby Born at 21 Weeks Sets World Record

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 25, 2025 2:30 PM
Jennifer Coate

An infant in Iowa was born at 21 weeks gestation, setting the Guinness World Record of “the most premature baby” of all time. 

The baby boy, Nash Keen, was only 10 ounces when he was brought into the world on July 5, 2024. This was 133 days before his due date, according to the New York Post

The tot, affectionately called “Nash Potato,” spent six months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, growing into a happy and strong baby boy.

“Nash is so full of personality,” his mom, Mollie, told the Associated Press Wednesday.

“Being in the NICU as long as he was, you’d think that he would be, you know, more fragile and stuff. And he’s not. He’s a very determined, curious little boy, and he’s just all smiles all the time,” the doting mother said.

Nash Keen was born after his mother’s 20-week prenatal checkup, where she learned she was already dilated. Days after, she went into labor. 

“One of the things I noticed about the medical team is that they were very calm,” the mother, Mollie, told the Associated Press.

“You never really saw them, like, get anxious or anything. And so we kind of just learned to, like, watch them. And if, you know, if the doctors and the nurses weren’t freaking out, there was no reason for us to freak out,” she added.

Before Nash, the couple lost a baby to miscarriage. 

In many Democrat-led states, abortion is legal at 21 weeks gestation. Pro-abortion advocates claim that abortion is justified because babies are not able to live outside the womb. Nash Keen is proof that survival is possible.

