Colbert Breaks His Silence About His Show Getting Cancelled

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert finally spoke out about his show getting cancelled.

To recap, Townhall covered how comedian and talk show host Colbert will be out of a job next year, as CBS announced that his contract will not be renewed in May.

On Monday, Colbert spoke on his show’s cancellation during his opening monologue.

In this monologue, Colbert said that Paramount Global made a “key mistake.”

“They left me alive,” he said.

Colbert accused CBS of leaking financial figures about his show to the press. Reports indicated that the show was losing $40 million a year.

“They [CBS] clarified that the cancellation was ‘purely a financial decision.’ But, how can it purely be a financial decision if The Late Show is No. 1 in ratings?” Colbert asked.

“Over the weekend, somebody at CBS followed up their gracious press release with a gracious anonymous leak saying they pulled the plug on our show because of losses pegged between $40 million and $50 million a year. $40 million’s a big number,” he said.

Colbert then claimed that he could see his show losing $24 million, “but where would Paramount have possibly spent the other $16 million?” he added, taking a swipe at Paramount for settling with President Donald Trump in a legal battle surrounding the “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Colbert responded to Trump’s Truth Social post claiming that he “loved” that he got fired, asserting that Jimmy Kimmel, another late-night show host, would not be losing his job.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

